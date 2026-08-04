Former Denver Broncos OLB Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Garrett Nelson has found his next NFL opportunity.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on August 4 that they signed Nelson to their training-camp roster. Seattle waived rookie wide receiver Kyre Duplessis in the corresponding move.

Nelson joins the Seahawks less than three months after the Broncos waived him to create room for their incoming group of undrafted free agents. Denver had retained Nelson after the 2025 season by signing him to a reserve/futures contract, but he did not make it to the team’s 2026 training camp.

The move gives Nelson another opportunity to remain in the NFL after the Broncos brought him back several times during the previous season.

Garrett Nelson Had Multiple Stints With Broncos

Denver initially signed Nelson on July 31, 2025, after placing rookie outside linebacker Johnny Walker Jr. on injured reserve during training camp. The Broncos later waived Nelson as part of their moves to reach the initial 53-player limit.

Nelson subsequently joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad before returning to Denver in October.

His second Broncos stint included multiple transactions. Denver signed Nelson to its practice squad, released him and then brought him back again in November. The Broncos officially announced his return to the practice squad on November 12.

Nelson remained in Denver’s system late into the season but never appeared in a regular-season game for the Broncos. The team eventually released him from the practice squad in January before signing him to a reserve/futures deal later that month.

That contract gave Nelson a chance to compete for a place on Denver’s 2026 offseason roster. His stay ended in May, when the Broncos waived Nelson and offensive lineman Marques Cox while signing their undrafted rookie class.

Seattle is now giving Nelson the training-camp opportunity that did not materialize in Denver.

Nelson Gets Another Chance to Convert UFL Success Into NFL Role

Nelson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2023.

Before joining the Broncos, he played two seasons for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League. Nelson recorded 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 17 UFL games, according to his accumulated professional record.

He also produced a strong final college season at Nebraska. Nelson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after recording a team-leading nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 64 tackles in 2022.

That background made him a logical developmental addition for the Broncos when Walker went down during the 2025 training camp. Nelson ultimately spent much of the season moving between practice squads and the transaction wire rather than earning a place on an active roster.

His situation in Seattle is similarly uncertain. The Seahawks signed Nelson during training camp, when teams frequently make moves to manage practice repetitions, evaluate depth and create additional preseason competition.

Nelson will need to earn his role through practices, preseason games and special teams. He has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game despite spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Saints and Broncos.

Still, the Seahawks’ decision gives Nelson another opening after Denver elected to use its offseason roster spots elsewhere.

For Broncos followers, the transaction provides an answer about the next stop for a familiar developmental defender. Nelson did not secure a regular-season role in Denver, but he will now attempt to continue his career with another team in the NFC West.