Giants Sign ‘Explosive’ Former Broncos Cornerback in Roster Shake-Up

The Denver Broncos parted ways with Jaden Robinson in August, and he has found a new home in the NFL with the New York Giants.

“#Giants signing former #Broncos corner Jaden Robinson to practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 16. “He worked out for them last week.”

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton noted the preexisting connections for Robinson in New York.

“Robinson was with CB coach Addison Lynch in Denver last season as UDFA rookie on practice squad,” Stapleton posted. “Was waived with injury designation in August by Broncos.”

Ex-Broncos CB Jaden Robinson Gets Giants Deal

The Broncos signed Robinson as a college free agent. He did not play during the 2026 preseason due to injury.

He did, however, log 58 snaps across three games for the Broncos during the 2025 preseason.

Pro Football Focus, subjective as it may be, graded Robinson favorably for his efforts, which resulted in 3 total tackles and a 50% completion rate allowed.

His workout with the Giants drew attention, too.

“The Giants had former Broncos UDFA CB Jaden Robinson in for a workout today,” GMen HQ’s Dough Rush posted on X on September 7. “Robinson, who played his college career at Oregon State and went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, has yet to play a single game in the NFL, as he spent the 2025 season on Denver’s practice squad.

“Robinson was then re-signed to a reserve/futures deal for 2026 and was waived by Denver in early August with an injury designation.”

On SI’s Todd Miles wrote in April 2025 that, “Robinson knew he was a fringe NFL Draft prospect – one with a tall, wiry frame and attention-grabbing measurables to at least pique the interest of floating NFL scouting personnel at the university’s mid-March pro day in Corvallis, Oregon.

Miles noted Fox Sports’ Rob Rang called Robinson the “most explosive” Beaver at the pro day.

Chiefs Cut Ties With Ex-Broncos Cornerback

While Robinson got good news, former Broncos teammate and fellow defensive back Tanner McCalister’s day went the other direction.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they “terminated the Practice Squad contract of S Tanner McCalister” in a post on X on September 16, along with a slew of other moves adjusting their roster for Week 2.

McCalister has 3 total tackles in six career games played.

He is also a former undrafted free agent. McCalister has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

McCalister was with the Broncos starting in 2024, but he bounced between Denver and the Chiefs this offseason. The Chiefs are notably moving on after handing the Broncos a humbling 31-10 defeat in the regular-season opener.