Broncos’ Move for $35 Million Difference Maker Among ‘Best’ in Free Agency

A 10-7 season in 2024 resulted in a Wild Card Playoff berth for the Denver Broncos. Looking to bolster themselves for 2025, the Broncos went on a spending spree in free agency that has brought in multiple starters, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw was an unsung hero for the San Francisco 49ers during his six years with the organization.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra listed the Broncos signing Greenlaw among free agency’s “best” moves.

“Is it risky to sign a player who played a grand total of 34 snaps coming off an Achilles injury? Certainly. But it’s also how you get a reasonable rate. Greenlaw felt like a sure bet to ink a one-year deal to show he was fully healthy before hitting the market again. For that reason, it was smart of the Broncos to tack on extra years to entice Greenlaw to leave San Francisco,” Patra wrote on March 13.

“Turning 28 this offseason, Greenlaw remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL. His two-plus quarters played last year were some of the best any linebacker put on film. Question the injury? Sure. Question the film? Nope. If he’s healthy next season, this is a smashing move for Vance Joseph’s defense.”

Greenlaw appeared in two games in 2024 due to injuries. But in 2023, he recorded 120 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks. That was his second straight season with at least 120 combined stops.

He has 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 recoveries in his career, returning one of both types of takeaways for touchdowns.

Dre Greenlaw Gives Broncos ‘Difference-Making’ LB at Bargain Price

Greenlaw’s three-year, $35 million contract with Greenlaw ranks 10th in total value, eightth on average, per Spotrac. His guaranteed money and how the deal is structured could change how it is viewed, but it appears to be a bargain, especially considering the Broncos’ needs.

“Greenlaw is the type of patroller Denver needs behind Zach Allen, Johnathon Cooper and the up-field pass rushers. He can gobble up ball-carriers and is a premier cover linebacker. Greenlaw is an immediate upgrade against running backs and tight ends in the passing game, where the Broncos were peppered last season (179 total catches allowed between RBs and TEs),” Patra wrote.

“You’re telling me I can get a difference-making coverage linebacker for a shade over Azeez Al-Shaair money? Yes, please. I’ll worry about potential injury fallout later.”

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Greenlaw as the LB2 and No. 12 overall player in free agency entering the cycle.

“It’s easy to make the case against Greenlaw. He’s missed 36 games because of injuries in six NFL seasons, including a torn Achilles suffered while running off the sideline in Super Bowl LVIII. He missed the first 13 games in 2024, then lasted only 34 snaps before calf and knee injuries in the same leg ended his season,” The Athletic’s staff wrote in February.

“But in those 34 snaps Greenlaw was downright dominant, flying around the field and delivering punishing blows to ball carriers (and blockers). At his best, he’s a top-five linebacker with a complete skill set and a tone-setter for any defense. Unless concerns about his knee or calf persist, Greenlaw should be in high demand. The question is whether durability concerns will limit his suitors or bring the price tag down.”

The Broncos add Greenlaw to a group that still has questions to answer.

Broncos Poised to Training Camp Battle at LB

Alex Singleton missed most of the 2024 season with a broken arm. He is fully healthy this offseason but faces a new set of challenges (and challengers) for a starting spot and even snaps. The Broncos re-signed Justin Strnad.

Strnad has been a key special teamer but relayed that he will compete for a starting spot.

“They told me I’m going to compete to be a starter. Another year,” Strnad said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on March 12.

The Broncos are also keeping 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders at inside backer, creating a competition among the incumbents alongside newcomer Greenlaw. Last season’s top tackler – Cody Barton – signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.