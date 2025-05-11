Denver Broncos Star Free-Agent Set for Return Earlier Than Anticipated

The Denver Broncos received some good news in regards to free agent addition Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw signed a three-year contract with the Broncos as he is expected to add veteran leadership to the defense.

Greenlaw will be ready for training camp in July after suffering a major injury to his quadriceps. In a recent article by Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, head coach Sean Payton went into detail about Greenlaw being ready for training camp.

“He’s on schedule,” Payton said Saturday afternoon following the Broncos’ second rookie minicamp practice. “He’s doing great and will be a full participant in training camp. All of that is doing great.”

There were many conflicting reports about the significance of Greenlaw’s injury; however, the Broncos and Payton were well aware of the ongoing nature of the injury.

“I saw the early reports and, you don’t know how tempted I get sometimes (to respond),” Payton said, a wry smile creasing his face. “I held back. Showed great restraint.”

Greenlaw is expected to control the middle of the Broncos’ defense

Greenlaw is expected to bring speed to the defense as he can make the sideline-to-sideline tackles that the Broncos are looking for on defense. In a league where linebackers are often forced to choose between stopping the run and covering dynamic tight ends or backs, Greenlaw does both. His agility allows him to stick with pass catchers in coverage, while his physicality enables him to take on pulling guards and fullbacks without hesitation.

In an Athletic article, they describe the impact Greenlaw should’ve on the team:

When healthy, Greenlaw has been one of the most disruptive linebackers in the NFL. Even while playing only 34 snaps last season, Greenlaw picked up nine tackles and demonstrated the side-to-side ability that Denver was coveting for coordinator Vance Joseph’s defense. He’ll immediately fit into a starting role, likely alongside fellow veteran Alex Singleton, who should be ready for training camp after suffering an ACL tear in Week 3 last season. The Broncos also have expressed confidence that third-year player Drew Sanders can play a role at the position.

What truly separates Greenlaw from others is his football intelligence. He diagnoses plays in real-time, calls audibles on the fly, and acts as the quarterback of the defense, ensuring that everyone is in position and ready to attack.

Greenlaw injury history

Greenlaw has other injury concerns other than the injury he sustained during offseason workouts. He was injured in Super Bowl LVII during an injury celebration while playing with the 49ers. With his recovery trending in the right direction, Greenlaw is expected to be ready for not only training camp but the season opener, and all signs point toward a full return. He was very productive during the 2022 season as he recorded 122 total tackles and another 120 tackles in 2023. Greenlaw has been working extremely hard, as injuries can sometimes change a player’s trajectory. Those close to him believe he’ll come back better, smarter, stronger, and hungrier than ever. The Broncos should have an elite defense this season with his addition.