Talented Former Broncos TE Among NFL’s ‘Most Important Contract Decisions’

The Denver Broncos may have let the answer to their tight end woes walk out the door.

Former Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich breathed new life into his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2025, and now, headed into his 2nd season in Miami, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put Dulcich on his list of the NFL’s “Most Important Contract Decisions” in 2026.

“As the Miami Dolphins begin a ground-up rebuild, the team is sitting on a mountain of dead cap hits after a veteran roster purge and faces few looming contract decisions,” Davenport wrote on August 2. “Players have either already been extended or were sent packing. However, tight end Greg Dulcich is already making a case for more than the one-year deal he got from the Dolphins this offseason. It’s admittedly early in camp, but Dulcich is consistently standing out on the practice field among a woefully thin group of pass-catchers in Miami … the longer the Dolphins wait to extend the player who could be the team’s leading receiver this year, the more it’s going to eventually cost.”

Dulcich, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (N0. 80 overall) by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft but was released late in the 2024 season after being a healthy scratch for 8 consecutive games.

Greg Dulcich Landed ‘Prove It’ Contract With Fins

Dulcich turned his breakout season in 2025 with the Dolphins — 26 receptions for 335 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 games – into a 1-year, $3.25 million contract for 2026.

That come-up landed him on ESPN’s list of the NFL’s “Biggest Surprises” in June.

“Dolphins fans might remember Dulcich’s late-season contributions, but he has emerged this spring as one of the primary targets in Miami’s passing game,” ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques wrote on June 22. “Quarterback Malik Willis has an entirely new group of skill players to build chemistry with, but during team drills, there was clear trust in Dulcich, who was one of the best tight ends in the league last season at making plays after the catch. He returned from injured reserve in Week 8 and finished the season averaging the second-most yards after catch per reception (7.6) in that span.”

Coaching Switch, Injuries Hurt Greg Dulcich

Dulcich had career highs of 33 receptions for 411 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie in 2022.

He found himself on the outside looking in when a new coaching staff led by Sean Payton was brought in before the 2023 season. Dulcich missed all but 2 games in 2023 with a hamstring injury, then played 4 games for the Broncos and was a healthy scratch for 8 games in 2024 before he was waived on November 25.

Dulcich finished the season with the Giants and landed with the Dolphins after he was part of the Giants’ final roster cuts in August 2025.

Greg Dulcich Miami’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Dulcich the “Best Kept Secret” for the Dolphins in 2026 after his standout performance in the final 10 games of the regular season.

“Dulcich has had a number of false starts to his career despite the requisite athleticism and playmaking ability to become a dynamic target,” Sobleski wrote. “The veteran tight end did finish third on the Dolphins last season with 333 receiving yards. Miami still drafted a pair of tight ends, but Will Kacmarek is primarily an in-line blocker and Seydou Traore is a developmental fifth-round option. Furthermore, the Dolphins’ wide receivers remain highly suspect. However, Dulcich began to show serious potential during Miami’s final six games.”

Dulcich went from a walk-on at UCLA to a 2-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection with 68 receptions for 1,242 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over his final two seasons.

He left school with 1 year of eligibility remaining to enter the draft and caught the Broncos’ attention after running the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

“Dulcich is a long-legged, duck-footed runner who is faster than he looks, averaging 17.6 yards per catch for his career,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He can improve as a route-runner but might have three-level potential as a pass-catcher. He’s urgent and determined, adding extra yardage after the catch. He has a decent catch radius and tracks it well, but lacks the desired body control for tougher catch adjustments down the field.”