‘Overpaid’ Broncos Starter Reworks $52 Million Contract

While other franchises might see a player go running for the hills if a pay cut gets brought up, the Denver Broncos might just be the opposite — such is the life of a Super Bowl contender.

According to a report from 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis, Broncos guard Ben Powers has agreed to restructure the 4-year, $52 million contract he signed before the 2023 season after struggling with injuries in 2025.

“Sources told 9NEWS the Broncos’ starting left guard accepted a restructured, one-year contract that will leave him with less pay but more of it guaranteed,” Klis wrote on Monday. “A source said while the pay cut was significant, Powers will be still be drawing ‘starter’ money in 2026. Powers had been scheduled to earn $13 million this season, although none of it was guaranteed until he made the season-opening, 53-man roster. Now for the training camp battle between Powers, a natural left guard, and Alex Palczewski, a natural right tackle who filled in nicely at left guard for Powers last season. Powers, 29, is entering his eighth NFL season, fourth with the Broncos.”

It’s not the 1st time Powers has reworked his contract for the Broncos. Before the 2024 season, he added 2 void years and took $10.875 million of his 2024 salary as a signing bonus — a move that cleared $8.7 million in salary cap space.

Broncos Previously Predicted to Cut Ben Powers

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider singled out Powers as a “surprise cut” candidate ahead of training camp.

“This is a team that believes it can compete for a Super Bowl, so they will only release a player if they think there is a better option at his position,” Kosmider wrote on July 1. “The one big question is left guard Ben Powers. He didn’t practice during the offseason program — at least not during any sessions open to the media — and coach Sean Payton said only that Powers, who missed half of last season with a torn biceps, ‘is right on schedule to where we thought he’d be at this point.’ The Broncos signed Alex Palczewski to a two-year extension in March. He was solid at left guard in place of Powers last season and worked there during Denver’s offseason program. The Broncos could save $12.7 million by cutting Powers … they may need to see him compete in training camp before making that decision.”

According to Klis, Powers wasn’t just dealing with the triceps injury — he also played the final 5 games of the season while dealing with a painful Lisfranc injury.

Powers Singled Out as NFL’s Most Overpaid Player

Powers, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, was a 4th-round pick (No. 123 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft and played the 1st 4 seasons of his career in Baltimore before signing a 4-year, $52 million contract with the Broncos before the 2023 season.

Powers started all 17 games in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he only played 8 games, with just 6 starts.

Powers’ struggles landed him at the top of Bleacher Report’s list of the NFL’s “Most Overpaid Players” after the glut of NFL free agency signings in March.

“Denver’s offensive line is fantastic, but Powers is clearly the weakest link,” B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “The left guard is a replacement-level player who missed significant time due to injury in 2025 and is entering his age-30 ca“Denver’s offensive line is fantastic, but Powers is clearly the weakest link,” B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “The left guard is a replacement-level player who missed significant time due to injury in 2025 and is entering his age-30 campaign with no Pro Bowl nods on his resume. His $18.2 million cap hit for 2026 is the ninth-highest at the position.”mpaign with no Pro Bowl nods on his resume. His $18.2 million cap hit for 2026 is the ninth-highest at the position.”