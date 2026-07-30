Broncos Move on Former Raiders Defender After Rookie Suffers Injury

The Denver Broncos may have already tipped their hand regarding the health of rookie Blake Cotton with their interest in Sam Webb and Ricardo Hallman.

Both are or were college free agents.

The Broncos have only been back at practice for two days, but they appear to already face making some adjustments that, while small on the surface, are a reminder of just what is at stake even at this time of the NFL calendar.

Broncos Eye Sam Webb, Ricardo Hallman After Blake Cotton Injury

“DBs Ricardo Hallman and Sam Webb had tryouts with Broncos,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reportedThe Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on July 30, adding in a follow-up postfollow-up post, “Tryouts come after Broncos rookie CB Blake Cotton injured in practice Wednesday. He sat out Thursday workout.”

Cotton, like Hallman and Webb, was an undrafted free agent. The rookie out of Utah must now get healthy enough to continue trying to earn a spot on the Broncos’ 53-man roster.

Hallman is an unknown commodity as a rookie himself.

Webb, though, has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders in his career. The 28-year-old has experience at corner and safety, versatility which could help him if coaches are looking for a separating factor. Webb has played in 36 games in his career, starting five.

He has 45 combined tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery, and 1 fumble return touchdown to his credit.

This story will be updated shortly…