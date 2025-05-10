Experts Tab Harvey as Perfect Landing Spot with Broncos

Harvey should have a breakout season

Many pundits are expecting Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey to have a sensational rookie season. Harvey was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey offers a boost to the offense that the Broncos have lacked in the past couple of seasons. In a recent article by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, he named Harvey as a rookie who landed in the perfect situation :

The running back position is a critical piece of Sean Payton’s offense, and Harvey has the traits to play a dual-threat role for Denver. At 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, he can run through contact and handle volume as a lead runner. His lateral quickness and straight-line speed help him create even more on the ground. Harvey will also factor into the pass game for Payton. He’ll run combination routes out of the backfield to stress the boundary coverage, while releasing on choice routes to uncover for sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. Add screen concepts as an option, too.

Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the lack of production from the Broncos’ running back room limited this offense in key game situations. Harvey can change that in 2025.

Harvey is ready to contribute immediately

RJ feels like he can help the Broncos immediately, as he feels like his skill set is perfect for the offense.

“I feel like I can do it all,” Harvey said. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield, I can run any scheme — and I’m ready to just showcase all my skills.”

Harvey is well aware of the success head coach Sean Payton has had with running backs throughout his career.

“It means everything,” said Harvey of playing for Head Coach Sean Payton. “He has a great reputation for having great running backs. I’m just excited to get into his system and just do whatever I can to help my team win and move the ball down the field and score touchdowns.”

Harvey starts the rookie minicamp

Harvey was the second-leading rusher in the University of Central Florida’s history. He was selected first-team Big 12 in 2024 and an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection in 2023. The Broncos begin rookie minicamp this weekend. Rookie minicamp marks the beginning of a critical transition. It’s where talent meets expectation, and raw potential begins to take shape under the guidance of pro-level coaching.

For Harvey, the camp is an opportunity not only to showcase his skills but to begin absorbing the playbook, adjusting to the game’s speed, and proving he belongs in the league. Early reports from camp have been promising. Harvey has already drawn attention for his speed, footwork, and football IQ. Teammates have noted his focus and willingness to learn, critical traits for navigating the steep learning curve ahead.

The addition of Harvey to the offense with second-year starting quarterback Bo Nix will give the offense a great one-two punch in the backfield. Denver has the ability to make a good playoff run, as they already have an elite defense.