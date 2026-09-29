Broncos Add Former Raiders Pass Rusher in Roster Tweak

The Denver Broncos have added some pass rush help in the form of former Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Jahfari Harvey. This comes amid the continued absence of veteran starter Jonathon Cooper.

“With outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper remaining on the NFL commissioner exempt list, the Broncos added some depth Tuesday at the position,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on September 29. “The Broncos signed Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad. Harvey, who got into two games last season with Las Vegas, had worked out with Denver on Sept. 11.

“The Broncos had an open spot on the practice squad after promoting long snapper Mitchell Fraboni last Saturday to the 53-man roster.”

Cooper is out indefinitely amid his ongoing legal matter stemming from arrests this summer.

Broncos Add Jahfari Harvey in Roster Tweak

Harvey, 25, is a former undrafted free agent who has tallied 1 total tackle in two regular-season games with the Broncos’ AFC West rivals, the Raiders.

“Harvey is a good athlete that has promising potential but has yet to produce in an increased role that gives us a precise view of him,” NFL Draft Diamonds’ Jimmy Williams wrote before the 2024 draft. “In his 5th year at Miami, he has the opportunity to make the jump like prospects before him to prove why he’s a draft-worthy talent.”

The Broncos have turned to 2024 third-round pick Jonah Elliss in Cooper’s place opposite Nik Bonitto in the starting lineup. They also have 2025 fourth-round pick Que Robinson and former UFL standout Dondrea Tillman on their 53-man roster.

Harvey is clearly a depth addition.

It is unclear how much longer Cooper will be out, but the Broncos are showing little sign of concern about navigating life without him in the meantime.

The Broncos led the NFL in sacks in each of the past two regular seasons, and they are just outside of the top five through three weeks this season. Not having Cooper stings, but the Broncos clearly feel they have more than enough to succeed without him.