RJ Harvey Is the Missing Piece to Denver Broncos Offense

Harvey brings juice to offense

The Denver Broncos are excited about their members from their 2025 NFL draft class but there is one special player that stands out more than others. Running back RJ Harvey is a special type of player that can score at any time from his running back position. The Broncos selected Harvey with the 60th overall pick in the draft.

“That call, that was the most joyful moment of my life,” Harvey said of being drafted. “It’s a blessing. I’m just so excited.”

Harvey isn’t just a ball carrier; he’s an offensive weapon. The Broncos were luck to get him with the 60th pick as teams looking for a three-down back who can stay on the field in all situations placed him high on their draft boards.

Broncos’ general manager George Payton describes Harvey as a dynamic runner that displays good patience in a recent story by Aric Dilalla.

“His running style — he’s dynamic, really good vision, really good instincts, really good contact balance, highly explosive,” General Manager George Paton said after selecting Harvey. “We thought maybe he had the best vision in the draft.”

Harvey also a threat in the passing game

Former Broncos running back Chase Edmonds also think Harvey has what it takes to be a star in the league.

“I absolutely love this guy,” Edmonds said. “You talk about juice, you talk about the ability to get skinny, get back out to the outside.

“Broncos Country, let me tell you something right now: Get your Kool-Aid ready, because this brother is bringing the juice.”

Harvey isn’t just a ground threat he’s a legitimate weapon in the passing game. His route-running ability is so advanced that coaches occasionally line him up in the slot or out wide. He has natural hands, rarely drops a pass, and can turn screens and dump-offs into big gains. His versatility forces defenses to account for him on every snap, often requiring double coverage or spy assignments typically reserved for elite receivers.

Harvey had scary college production

Harvey will be known as one of the best running backs in the history of the University of Central Florida. Last season he had 232 carries for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns and the prior year he had 226 carries for 1,416 yards along with 16 scores.

Scouts rave about Harvey vision and patience traits that can’t be taught. He has a knack for setting up blocks and finding cutback lanes with precision. Once he sees daylight, he shifts into a gear that few defenders can match. His compact frame allows him to absorb contact and bounce off tacklers, while his low pad level helps him churn out extra yards.

RJ Harvey is more than ready for the spotlight. His college production, athletic traits, and football IQ make him one of the most intriguing running backs in this year’s class — and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate if he has a great season.

The Broncos will be looking for Harvey to take a good offense into a great one this season.