Denver Broncos Change Plans With All-Pro Amid Expected Deal

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have switched up their initial plans with All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates on X on November 11, the Broncos restructured Hufanga’s contract via a “conversion.” The decision created $3.9 million in cap space.

“The #Broncos converted $4.89M of S Talanoa Hufanga’s salary into signing bonus, creating $3.9M of 2026 cap space,” Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti posted on X, including a breakdown of the safety’s “updated cap hits” and dead money

2026: $9.5M ($17M)

2027: $7.6M ($8.4M)

2028: $14.8M (void)

Hufanga signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Broncos in free agency in 2025.

Hufanga is a former fifth-round pick. The San Francisco 49ers selected him 180th overall in the 2021 draft. He was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro in 2022.

He has quickly become one of the Broncos’ leaders. The injury bug has hindered him this season, but he played in every game for Denver in 2025. Hufanga has 23 total tackles, 2 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 1 forced fumble, and 1.0 sack this season.

He has not played since Week 5, underscoring how much of a playmaker he is.

This move could be more about what the Broncos did at the trade deadline than it is about Hufanga directly, though.

Broncos Revise Talanoa Hufanga Deal After Trade

The Broncos acquired Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers at the trade deadline. Restructuring Hufanga’s contract could pave the way for a new deal for Henley.

“Daiyan Henley is on the final season of his rookie contract,” Over The Cap contributor Nick Korte posted on X on November 11. “For the Broncos to trade a 4th and 5th for him I would guess that an extension would be likely at some point after this trade.”

The Broncos made sure they secured Henley from LA amid some competition.

“Per sources, the Chargers had four teams express real interest in trading for LB Daiyan Henley this morning once word got out that he was potentially available,” Guilty as Charged Podcast host Steven Haglund posted on X on November 11. “Two of the four teams were willing to send the Chargers a 4th round pick but the Denver Broncos were the only team willing to send multiple picks which is ultimately what got the deal done.”

There are high hopes around Denver for Henley. He could have an impact similar to Hufanga’s when he is on the field.

“Still in a state of shock,” Predominantly Orange’s Sayre Bedinger posted on X on November 10. “The Broncos getting Daiyan Henley at the deadline is equal parts unexpected and exciting. Addresses the team’s most glaring need defensively with Hufanga and Jones hopefully both back after the bye as well.”

Henley will likely work behind Broncos starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. That is, at least to begin. It would come as no surprise to see Henley join one of Singleton or Strnad and Hufanga in the starting lineup. When that is likely depends on how quickly he learns the Broncos’ scheme.

Singleton has had issues in coverage, and Strnad is in his first season as a full-time starter.