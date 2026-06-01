Broncos Player Joins Pushback Against Raiders’ Tom Brady

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey has been in the NFL since 2019, spending a significant portion of the his time as a member of various practice squads. Naturally, then, recent comments from Tom Brady caught Humphrey’s attention.

Brady, a former sixth-round draft pick who worked his way into becoming a seven-time Super Bowl champion, spoke candidly about his experience with practice squad players.

Humphrey clearly disagreed with the legendary QB.

Broncos’ Lil’Jordan Humphrey Joints Push Back on Tom Brady

Appearing on “The Championship Mindset” podcast, Brady–who was never on the practice squad during his 23-year playing career–spoke his truth about the players he had encountered. He expressed his belief that some of them are content with that, afraid to fail in the spotlight.

Humphrey, a Broncos practice squad player in 2023 and 2024, rejected the premise on its face.

“Haven’t met one person who is okay with just being on the PSquad,” Humphrey posted on X on May 31, quoting a clip of Brady’s remarks.

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Brady, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, made the remarks during a broader discussion about the willingness to encounter and desire to overcome failures. He said that his remarks were based on his experience with more than two decades in the league.

Still, the comments and the sentiments behind them were widely criticized by players who had gone through experiences similar to Humphrey.

It drew reactions from active and former players alike, too.

Tom Brady Sparks Backlash

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, a seventh-round pick in 2008 and had to overcome being waived and joining the practice squad early in his career, echoed Humphrey.

“No serious practice squad player prefers to never play in a game,” Schwartz said in a post on X on May 31 in response to another user’s assertion that Brady’s account was accurate. “This is nonsense and unserious.”

Ex-defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. played for 11 NFL seasons after going undrafted in 2014.

“That’s just simply not true,” Hyder said in response to the summary of Brady’s comments. “As a former practice squad player for my first two season. It’s literally all you think about 24/7. How can I get on the roster. Then one mistake once your roster could end your career. That’s pressure. How am I going to take [care of] my family. You could argue it’s the most pressure.”

Former Broncos tight end Jake Butt’s career lasted four-plus seasons after being drafted in the fifth-round in 2017. He never participated as a practice squadder, but was sympathetic.

Jumbo Elliott, another former O-lineman who was not a pracitce squad player but is a Michigan Man like Brady, said that Brady was “oversimplifying” the diversity of the typical group. His remarks also came in response to the summary of Brady’s remarks.

Eliott noted that they “mostly” do not travel and are “in a separate world within a team.”

Some may be fine realizing they are barely hanging on,” Elliott posted, noting others “may fit Bradys description. Some are what we called ERW’s. Eat, ride, warmup. Most don’t travel.”