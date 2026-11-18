One player who created a lot of buzz for the Denver Broncos this offseason was 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end Caleb Lohner.

At this point, the Broncos’ tight end situation is such that any help would be welcome, as no one has heard a peep from Lohner this season because an injury cost him all of training camp, the preseason, and the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

That all might be changing soon. And Lohner might actually be able to help.

“Broncos have activated TE Caleb Lohner from IR so he can begin his 21-day practice window,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “After missing all of training camp and first 10 weeks of season, would imagine he’ll need 14-21 days of practice before roster decision is made. But Broncos get last year’s 7th rounder back on practice field.”

“Broncos are opening the 21-day return-to-play window for TE Caleb Lohner today, source confirms,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on X. “Lohner missed all of camp and has not practiced since Denver’s rookie minicamp in May. Intriguing add to the TE mix going forward. GM George Paton originally said Lohner would be ready about midseason.”

“Broncos designate Caleb Lohner for return,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on X.

Caleb Lohner Underwent Surgery in June

Klis reported on June 7 that Lohner would miss time with lower-body surgery.

“Per source, Broncos TE Caleb Lohner will miss the next two weeks of OTAs/minicamp as he had a routine lower-body cleanup procedure this offseason. Lohner expected to be full-go by training camp,” Klis wrote on his official X account. “During rookie camp, Broncos HC Sean Payton singled out Lohner for his impressive second-year development. So, Lohner had a nice head start before his offseason setback.”

Lohner played only one season of college football at Utah in 2024, after 4 seasons of college basketball at BYU, Baylor, and Utah. In his one season of college football, he only had 4 receptions — all for touchdowns.

Caleb Lohner Earned High Praise From Sean Payton

At the Broncos’ rookie minicamp in May, Lohner earned unprompted praise from head coach Sean Payton.

“I’ll tell you who stood out — Caleb (Lohner),” Payton said. “He’s in great shape. You see his athleticism … everything looks entirely different.”

Lohner apparently had a chance to play for another team as a rookie on the Broncos’ practice squad.

“(Going to another team) was in the works, but I told them don’t even bother,” Lohner told 9News Denver’s Mike Klis. “I want to be here. You’ve got a veteran coach here (in Sean Payton). I was in his offensive system for almost a full year. Plus, I didn’t want to leave a team that was going for the Super Bowl and is going for the Super Bowl. Everyone in here all have the same goal. Win the Super Bowl. That’s what you play for. I didn’t want to leave that.”