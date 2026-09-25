Puka Nacua Injury Update: Will Rams Superstar Play vs. Broncos?

There is 1 game plan for when Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua is on the field — as the Denver Broncos very well know, headed into a Week 3, primetime showdown.

That game plan is very simple with Nacua on the field. Wherever he goes, cornerback and 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II shouldn’t be far behind.

Without Nacua, though, it opens things up considerably. Surtain can focus on Rams wide receiver Devante Adams and let the rest of the secondary sort out the remaining Rams wide receivers and tight ends.

It’s starting to look more like the latter game plan might come into play this week.

“Puka Nacua is doubtful to play against the Broncos, per Sean McVay,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Friday. “A big blow to the Rams.”

“Puka Nacua will not practice and will be listed as doubtful for the game against the Broncos,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on X.

Sean McVay Hints Return Might be Week 4

Not to put words into McVay’s mouth, but it certainly seems like Nacua’s return will be down the road after he also missed a Week 2 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

“Sean McVay believes that, barring a setback, Puka Nacua could return next week vs. the Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Nacua has complained of hip soreness, and his recovery is going slower than expected.

Without Nacua, Adams lit the Giants up for 8 receptions for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Puka Nacua Arguably NFL’s Best Wide Receiver

We are in a golden age of NFL wide receivers. Nacua, a 2023 5th-round pick (No. 177 overall), might be the best of them all.

In 3 seasons, Nacua is already a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Pro Bowler. He set NFL records for most receiving yards by a rookie (1,486), most single-game receptions by a rookie (15), and is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards and the fastest to 300 career receptions.

As good as he was in his 1st 2 seasons, Nacua was even more brilliant in his 3rd with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.