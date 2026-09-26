NFL Comes Down Hard on Broncos LB Alex Singleton

The NFL is watching Denver Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton — and letting him know by hitting him in the pocketbook.

“For 2nd time in 2 weeks, Broncos ILB Alex Singleton was fined for unnecessary roughness, this time $17,911 per source,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “In a bang-bang play Singleton tackled Jax TE Brenton Strange on first-and-goal, but the two helmets collided. Singleton was fined $11,941 for his late hit in week 1 v KC.”

Singleton is off to a record-setting start for the Broncos through the 1st 2 games and heads into a Week 3 showdown between Super Bowl contenders when Denver plays the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“Alex Singleton had 20 tackles in the last Broncos-Rams game,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on September 25. “Alex Singleton‘s 25 tackles through the first two weeks are the most tackles through two weeks in Broncos history.”

Alex Singleton Landed New Contract in Offseason

The Broncos re-invested in Singleton in a big way this offseason by signing him to a 2-year, $15 million contract — even though he turns 33 years old in December.

Saturday wasn’t the 1st time Singleton has run afoul of the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Committee. He was fined $6,194 for a hit to a defenseless player in 2022 after a game against the Baltimore Ravens and fined $23,186 for illegal use of the helmet in 2025 after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos Tried Outside Help at LB and Failed in 2025

The Broncos tried to find an elite inside linebacker outside of their own halls before the 2025 season with a 3-year, $31.5 million free-agent contract for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw — a player they cut after just 1 disappointing season.

Denver doubled down on players already on the roster at inside linebacker in 2026, re-signing Singleton (2 years, $15 million) and Justin Strnad (3 years, $18 million), who slot in as their starters.