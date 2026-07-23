‘Talented but Undersized’ Broncos LB Predicted to Make 53-Man Roster

If there’s a position an undrafted free agent might be able to make the 53-man roster for the Denver Broncos in 2026, it’s almost certainly at off-ball linebacker.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts 1 highly-valued UDFA for the Broncos will do just that in Taurean York, who received a franchise-record $325,000 after going undrafted — the most money the Broncos have ever paid for a UDFA.

“There is a path to the 53-man roster for the talented but undersized former Texas A&M standout,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “If there’s a weak spot on Denver’s stout defense this year, it’s at off-ball linebacker, where Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are the projected starters. York isn’t going to push those veterans, but if he can show some special teams chops, he has a solid chance to be on Denver’s Week 1 roster.”

For the Broncos, York providing depth at a position group where none currently exists would be invaluable.

‘Monster’ Taurean York Popular Pick to Make Roster

The Broncos may have landed a couple of gems at off-ball linebacker in the final round of the 2026 NFL Draft and their group of undrafted rookie free agents shortly after.

Not only have the Broncos received praise for the final pick of the 2026 NFL draft — “Mr. Irrelevant” at No. 257 overall — with Buffalo inside linebacker Red Murdock, but also for signing York.

Davenport singled York out as 1 of the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agents in May.

York signed a 3-year, $3.125 million contract that included a $25,000 bonus and $325,000 in guaranteed money — the most guaranteed money for any UDFA in the NFL in 2026.