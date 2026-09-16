Broncos Defense Draws Detailed Warning From Jaguars Coach Liam Coen

One ugly opener has not changed how the Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for the Denver Broncos defense.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen offered a detailed warning about Denver ahead of the teams’ Week 2 matchup, identifying Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Patrick Surtain II and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s pressure packages as problems Jacksonville must solve.

He also emphasized something the Broncos did not have during their 31-10 Week 1 loss at Kansas City: the advantage of playing at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Bonitto’s get-off, especially at home when they can tee off with silent cadences, is tough,” Coen told reporters on September 16.

That was only the beginning of his assessment.

Liam Coen Warns Jaguars About Vance Joseph’s Pressure Looks

Coen rattled through Denver’s pass-rush personnel before getting to what makes Joseph’s scheme particularly difficult.

He called Allen “one of the most underrated players in the league” because of his ability to generate interior pressure and also pointed to Jonah Robinson and Jonah Elliss.

Then there are the rushers who do not start the play on the defensive line.

“Singleton blitzes from the second level and Hufanga from the third level,” Coen said. “Vance mixes it up, makes things look the same, and creates pre-snap problems with linebackers mugged up in the gaps.”

There is history behind the concern.

Denver led the NFL with 68 sacks in 2025, setting a franchise record one year after also leading the league with 63. Joseph’s 2025 defense also allowed an NFL-low 4.46 yards per play and ranked second in third-down defense.

The Chiefs found answers in the opener. Coen is preparing as though Jacksonville will have to find its own.

Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II Changes the Coverage Equation

Denver’s pressure package becomes more complicated when Joseph can build coverage around Surtain.

Coen described Surtain as “one of the best corners in the NFL” and focused on more than his ability to cover a receiver one-on-one.

“He’s extremely rangy with great recognition of splits and concepts,” Coen said. “They move him around when they want favorable matchups and mix up coverages away from him.”

Surtain earned another AP All-Pro selection in 2025 after winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. Allen and safety Talanoa Hufanga also earned AP All-Pro honors last season, while Bonitto joined Surtain and Allen as Pro Bowl selections.

For Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, that means identifying the rush is only part of the assignment.

Joseph can change the coverage picture behind it.

Denver Crowd Adds Another Problem for Trevor Lawrence

Coen repeatedly returned to communication when discussing Sunday’s game.

He told Jaguars players they must know the plan so thoroughly that they understand what the player next to them will do without needing to hear it.

That preparation connects directly to Denver’s pass rush.

A loud home crowd can force an offense onto a silent count. Bonitto and the rest of Denver’s front can then attack without having to react to a quarterback’s normal verbal cadence.

The Jaguars visit Denver on September 20 for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Jacksonville enters 1-0 after a 34-10 win over Cleveland, while Denver is trying to avoid an 0-2 start.

The Broncos did not give Jacksonville much reason for fear in Week 1.

Coen’s warning made clear the Jaguars are not counting on a repeat.