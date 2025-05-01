Broncos’ $18 Million First Round Pick Called ‘Dark Horse’ for NFL Defensive ROY

The Denver Broncos had one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2024, with multiple NFL All-Pros and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who is a franchise-changing player by any metric.

Somehow, the Broncos came out of the 2025 NFL draft with an even better defense. That’s thanks to first round pick (No. 20 overall) Jahdae Barron, a do-it-all player from the University of Texas who could step in and become a star from the jump.

Barron has flown largely under the radar since the draft but could be a dark horse candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has +2200 odds as of May 1, with New York Giants edge rusher and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter the favorite at +250 odds followed by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter at +750 odds.

“This Is Football” host Kevin Clark put Barron at the top of his list of “Instant Impact Rookies” on April 30.

“(Barron) has enough versatility to line up at corner, safety, slot outside and is a dime linebacker,” Clark said. “He can kind of do everything. And I’m already looking at this Denver defense and seeing where he’s going to fit in really easily and there’s playmakers all over the place … I’m having a hard time seeing Barron not being an instant impact star and that Broncos team winning a bunch of games this year.”

Fans will get their first look at Barron in a Broncos uniform during rookie minicamp from May 9-11. According to Spotrac, he’s in line for a 4-year, $18 million contract that comes with a $9.7 million signing bonus.

Thorpe Award Winner for Texas in 2024

Barron closed out his college career with his best season, winning the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back with 67 tackles, 11 pass deflections and 5 interceptions as the Longhorns advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He was also a 2-time All-Big 12 pick in 2022 and 2023.

At the NFL scouting combine, Barron, 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing, 4.39 seconds.

“Jahdae Barron projects as an early-round pick with the potential to become a versatile defensive weapon in the NFL,” Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings wrote in his pre-draft evaluaton. “His ability to play multiple positions, combined with his high football IQ, physicality, and ball skills, gives him a high ceiling in a variety of defensive schemes. Barron’s toughness and adaptability give him a solid footing immediately and will allow him to develop into a key contributor at the next level.”

Broncos Return Defense Full of Stars

Barron couldn’t have asked to be in a better place to start his NFL career. Not only does Surtain return to serve as a mentor and the Alpha Dog in the secondary, the Broncos also bring back a returning starter at the other cornerback spot in Riley Moss and have a former NFL All-Pro at safety in free agent Talanoa Hufanga.

Surtain is also one of 3 NFL All-Pro selections from 2024 who return along with interior defensive lineman Zach Allen and edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who was a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year alongside Surtain.