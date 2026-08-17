Undrafted Broncos Star Predicted for NFL-Record Contract

There’s a handful of players in NFL history who have gone from undrafted to elite — enough so that if put to the test, they could probably memorize each other’s names.

The Denver Broncos seem like they have 1 of those players in slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, who ESPN’s Seth Walder predicts will land a record-setting contract following the 2026 season — from the Broncos or someone else.

“Ja’Quan McMillian will become the highest-paid nickel back in 2027 — with Denver or another team,” Walder wrote on August 17. “McMillian is an excellent slot corner on a good defense, allowing 1.0 yards per coverage snap (average) and minus-19 expected points added on targets (fourth best). He also spent 17% of time in tight coverage (third best), per NFL Next Gen Stats.”

The NFL’s current highest-paid slot cornerback is Chicago Bears star Kyler Gordon, who signed a 3-year, $40 million contract before the 2024 season.

Broncos Moved Quickly on McMillian’s Tender

The Broncos used an unusual roster protection rule to keep McMillian for at least 1 more season by placing a 2nd-round tender on him Friday, which will pay him $5.8 million in 2026.

In the NFL, a 2nd round tender is a 1-year contract worth either $5.3 million or 110 percent of what the player earned the previous season. Teams use them to protect restricted free agents who have been in the NFL for 3 years. If another team signs McMillian to an offer sheet, the Broncos will have the option to either match the offer or receive a 2nd-round draft pick in compensation.

McMillian is fresh off his best season as a pro and a bravura playoff turn, including a game-saving interception in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

“Broncos are placing the second-round tender ($5.8M) on CB Ja’Quan McMillian, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on X on February 27. “One of Denver’s top ball disrupters, McMillian had four sacks, two interceptions and nine pass deflections in ‘25 — including a memorable snatch from Brandin Cooks to seal a playoff win.”

“A big-time playmaker stays in Denver,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Calls for Broncos to Keep McMillian After Playoffs

McMillian stepping up his game in 2025 and the Broncos going 14-3 in the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs go hand in hand. It also led many to implore the Broncos to make a move to try to keep him on the roster.

Consider those voices heard after Friday’s move by Broncos general manager George Paton.

From the Locked on Broncos podcast on February 4: “You don’t let a player like Ja’Quan get out of the building or else he’s going to go have success on another NFL team that needs a really good nickel cornerback. And then the Broncos are going to be kicking themselves down the line for it. I think regardless of your decision to draft (Jahdae) Barron, you find a way to pay Ja’Quan. He’s clearly earned that role. It’s his And I don’t think anyone is going to come for it.”