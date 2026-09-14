Ex-Broncos RB Called Out for ‘Insane’ Taunting Penalty in Week 1 Loss

There’s dumb, and there’s what former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams did for the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in Sunday’s season opener.

Williams scored the final touchdown for the Cowboys on a 17-yard pass from Dak Prescott but decided, for some reason, to hold the ball out toward a Giants player as he ran into the end zone — a clear-cut taunting penalty that forced the Cowboys to attempt a 48-yard PAT, which All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey missed with just over 2 minutes left in the game.

The selfish move by Williams costs the Cowboys big — Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the plan was to go for a 2-point conversion until Williams’ taunting penalty forced them to attempt the PAT.

Williams scored 2 touchdowns for the Cowboys.

“It’s just … it’s just insanity,” Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth said.

“Javonte Williams trolls the Giants while walking into the end zone,” SM Football wrote on its official X account. “He was flagged for taunting, the Cowboys missed the kick. Idiot.”

“Williams taunts, then Williams gets the first touchdown taunting penalty in like 3 years,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on Sunday night. “Oh, really? You can’t hold the ball out as you’re running into the end zone? Like they call that every time.”

“Cowboys RB Javonte Williams scored a TD but was flagged 15 yards for taunting after sticking the ball out toward a defender,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The end result? Dallas missed the longer extra point, and it remains an 8-point game.”

“Javonte Williams with a taunting penalty on his touchdown, and Brandon Aubrey misses the extra point,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account. “He nearly missed one earlier. None of this performance has been inspiring or created the appearance of a well-coached team.”

What Did Williams Say About Taunting Penalty?

Williams, like every NFL player, was required to talk to the media after the game and try to explain his actions.

“It’s us versus us,” Williams told The Dallas Morning News. “Self-inflicted wounds, penalties, things like that. That’s what cost us the game. “I’m a pro. I know better than that. I shouldn’t have did it. I’m going to correct it. It is what it is. I’m just going to move past it.”

Cowboys Signed Williams to Huge New Contract

It was Williams’ 1st game for the Cowboys after rushing for career highs of 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 and signing a 3-year, $24 million contract this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Williams falling back to his old ways and being a “one hit wonder” as the worst-case scenario for the Cowboys offense in 2026.