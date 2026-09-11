One Big-Name Broncos WR Is Expected To Thrive, While The Other Falters Against Chiefs

The Denver Broncos went all-in on Jaylen Waddle this offseason, trading three draft picks (while getting one in return) to Miami for the star receiver.

Many expect Waddle and Courtland Sutton to become one of the league’s premier WR duos this season. They complement each other well and thrive in ways where the other falls short. Waddle is a speed demon who can take the top off opposing defenses. Meanwhile, Sutton is a possession receiver who can consistently come down with jump balls.

However, Waddle is in a much better position to get off to a hot start against Kansas City. NFL.com fantasy football expert Matt Okada believes the Broncos’ new playmaker should definitely be in your lineup in the season opener. He was named one of his top “Starts” of the week.

“After trading a haul of picks, including a first-rounder, to Miami for Waddle this offseason, I expect the Broncos to weaponize him all over the field — largely away from Chiefs stud rookie CB Mansoor Delane in this matchup.” Okada wrote.

That sentiment was echoed by ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

“Jaylen Waddle wasn’t playing a lot in the preseason, but they had him in the slot a lot. This is a game where I like that matchup,” Kimes said on her show Friday afternoon. “Whether it’s L’Jarius Sneed or Chris Rowland-Wallace, Jaylen Waddle is a mismatch for either of those guys. This is why Waddle is here. I don’t think they have anyone at this point who can handle him.”

Sutton Will Probably Draw The Dreaded Mansoor Delane Matchup

Mansoor Delane has yet to play a snap, but there’s a reason the Chiefs gave up a third- and fifth-round pick to move up three spots and select him sixth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s an elite cornerback prospect with a sky-high ceiling.

While Kimes and Okada both like the matchup for Waddle, the latter feels equally as strongly about fading Sutton in fantasy football lineups this week. He included the 30-year-old in the “Sit” column against the Chiefs.

“While teammate Jaylen Waddle is a designated “start” candidate, I believe Sutton is less likely to avoid promising rookie CB Mansoor Delane. Sutton is far more reliant on a chunk gain or touchdown for a decent fantasy performance.” Okada wrote.

Analysts Are Extremely High On Jaylen Waddle This Season

This isn’t the only matchup where Waddle is expected to thrive. Many are high on the 27-year-old entering his first year with the Broncos. Some think he’s the missing piece that could not only take Bo Nix’s game to the next level, but also get Denver over the Super Bowl hump.

“I just look at Jaylen Waddle, where he’s at in his career. He still feels like he’s in his prime and they need a weapon there in Denver. That was desperate,” Chris Simms said when prompted to give his take on the most impactful receiver to change teams this offseason. “So I think he’ll make the biggest impact out of everybody.”

Mike Florio agreed with that insight, adding, “Sean Payton is one of those coaches who will find a way to use whatever talent is available to him, but he will also find a way to go get guys that he can do what he wants to do. Jaylen Waddle walks in as the potential Michael Thomas in Denver, something they have not had in Sean Payton’s time with the Broncos.”

Waddle should be in for a big season amid the Rockies. Meanwhile, Sutton will probably be in for a rocky start to his 2026 campaign.