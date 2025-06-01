Denver Broncos Pass Rusher Not Holding out Because of Contract Concerns

Denver Broncos John Franklin Myers was the only position player missing from OTA this week. According to his agent, Clint Brady said he isn’t holding out for a new contract. JFM hasn’t been to OTAs for a few years now,” Brady wrote to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. “No contract issues. He’ll be there for mini-camp.” JFM had a great season for the Broncos last year as he recorded 7 sacks while accumulating 62 tackles.

Given his veteran status and heavy workload over the years, the team is fully supportive of his decision to sit out the voluntary phase of offseason workouts. While OTA participation is voluntary, the coaching staff does expect full attendance at the mandatory minicamp in June including Franklin-Myers, unless advised otherwise by medical staff. For now, the Broncos appear focused on giving young defensive ends more reps while their veteran leader takes care of himself.

JFM Becoming a Good Pass Rusher

Drafted in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of SF Austin by the Los Angeles Rams who later waved him which allowed him to join the New York Jets. He entered the league with raw athleticism and a relentless motor, but few expected him to appear this quickly. In his first two seasons, he played mostly as a rotational piece, showing flashes but struggling to finish plays. In his last three years with the Jets before joining the Broncos he had 13 sacks during that span.

Entering the 2025 season, JFM is projected to be one of the Broncos defensive cornerstones going into the season. He’s explosive off the edge, but what’s even more impressive is his discipline. JFM sets the edge, plays the run, and when it’s time to get after the quarterback, he has learned to apply pressure.

Work Ethic and Growth

Now entering his seventh NFL season, JFM has transformed into a complete player as he is a lineman who can anchor against the run and collapse the pocket from the interior. If his current trajectory continues, JFM could soon go from a quiet developmental pick to a central force in the Bronco’s defense and possibly, a household name in the league.

As the Broncos prepare for the upcoming season, JFM’s role as a defensive anchor is more critical than ever. His combination of experience, skill, and leadership positions him to continue being a disruptive force against opponents. With the foundation he’s built, JFM is poised to maintain, if not surpass, his high level of play, contributing significantly to Denver’s defensive aspirations.

One of JFM’s biggest growth has been his ability to convert speed to power off the edge. He has also improved his hand technique and burst off the line, making a focal point of the Broncos’ aggressive front seven. He can line up wide as a traditional 4-3 end, kick inside on passing downs, or even drop into coverage when needed.

As he enters into this season, JFM is poised to take another step toward stardom. With the Broncos returning Bradley Chubb from injury it should help to free up one-on-one opportunities, expectations are sky-high.