Inconsistent Reporting Surrounding JK Dobbins’ Injury Conjures Questions

We still haven’t gotten a clear answer as to what exactly is ailing Denver Broncos running back JK Dobbins.

The veteran running back left the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars in the third quarter with what was initially reported as a hamstring injury. Broncos head coach Sean Payton provided some insight into that situation after the contest.

“I talked to him; he’s frustrated. He’s got a little hamstring [injury],” Sean Payton said to reporters on Sunday. “We’ll see where it’s at.”

Then, Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis reported on Tuesday that he was actually only dealing with leg cramps when he left the game.

“Per source #Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins suffered leg cramps in game vs Jax. Will monitor this week but there is optimism the team dodged a serious setback.” Klis wrote on X.

And now, with the Broncos releasing their first practice report ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Rams, he’s listed as limited with a hip injury. The inconsistency of what’s being reported might be a bad sign for Dobbins, as it seemingly implies that he’s dealing with a few different injuries.

This Has Unfortunately Become The Status Quo For JK Dobbins

Dobbins consistently plays at a high level whenever he’s on the field. The only issue is that no aspect of his game is more consistent than his run (or, more appropriately, marathon) of bad luck in the injury department.

The 27-year-old has missed 54 of 103 possible regular-season games since joining the league as a second-round pick with the Ravens in 2020. He missed seven regular-season contests and two more in the playoffs last season.

The Broncos are once again counting on him to play a big role this season. However, he’s not immune from getting Wally Pipp’ed if RJ Harvey and/or Jonah Coleman were to make the most of their opportunity (which the former failed to do last season) with him out of the lineup.

A Nuclear Bomb Recently Went Off In The Broncos’ RB Room

Unfortunately for Denver, Dobbins isn’t the only member of their backfield who’s currently on the mend. Harvey has a hamstring injury, which caused him to miss the team’s Week 2 matchup, of his own.

Meanwhile, Coleman suffered a sprained ankle against the Jaguars. He was the only one who couldn’t at least get in a limited designation in practice today. That leaves special teams ace Tyler Badie as the only fully healthy back on the team’s active roster right now.

It’s a highly unfortunate situation for the Broncos, as Coleman had a strong performance against Jacksonville. His positive momentum could effectively get derailed before he has a chance to build on the solid start.

Ideally, the Broncos would love to have all hands on deck with a clash against the high-octane Los Angeles Rams offense on the horizon. However, the odds seemingly might be stacked against them in that regard.