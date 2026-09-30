Broncos HC Sean Payton Sounds Off on Running Backs After Slow Start

The Denver Broncos have found ways to win two straight games. Their running game has not made it easy.

Head coach Sean Payton made clear Wednesday that Denver’s work on the ground has not been good enough through three games, particularly early in contests. And his comments should be noteworthy for anyone waiting for the Broncos’ crowded backfield to take shape.

“We haven’t run the ball in the first half of any of these three games,” Payton told reporters on September 30. “We haven’t run it consistently well enough clearly.”

Payton later circled back to the issue while discussing quarterback Bo Nix.

“The two best allies for good quarterback play are a running game and a good defense,” Payton said, stressing that better first-half rushing production is important for Nix’s development, his “stress level” and Denver’s ability to control possession.

For a Broncos backfield that includes J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, that’s a problem Payton clearly wants solved.

Sean Payton Addresses J.K. Dobbins’ Slow Start

Dobbins’ workload is heading in one direction. His production has gone the other way.

The veteran opened the season with eight carries for 36 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by 10 attempts for 36 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver then handed him 17 carries against the Los Angeles Rams, but Dobbins managed only 49 yards — 2.9 yards per attempt.

Through three games, Dobbins has rushed 35 times for 121 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Asked specifically about the efficiency dip, Payton did not suggest Dobbins was losing his grip on the job.

Quite the opposite.

“I think he’s ready,” Payton said. “I just think that there’ll be, you know, a combination of things that can lead into that. But I’m looking forward to watching him, and there’s a big reason why we brought him back and re-signed him, because we saw the skill set and, you know, what drives him. He’s very competitive.”

That is significant.

Payton wants better production from Denver’s rushing attack, but his answer sounded much more like a commitment to getting Dobbins going than preparation to replace him.

What Does This Mean for RJ Harvey?

Harvey remains the other name fantasy football players will be watching.

The second-year back missed Denver’s Week 2 win over Jacksonville with a hamstring injury before returning against Los Angeles. The Broncos immediately found ways to involve him — just not primarily as a runner.

Harvey finished with only two carries for six yards, but caught all six of his targets for 41 yards.

That usage reinforced something Denver already knew about Harvey. Payton praised his development as a receiver during the offseason after Harvey produced 896 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.

Dobbins continues to command the traditional rushing workload. Harvey offers another dimension, particularly through the passing game.

And Payton isn’t satisfied with the results Denver is getting from the arrangement yet.

Broncos Need Run Game to Help Bo Nix

The larger concern for Payton isn’t a fantasy football depth chart. It’s what Denver’s ineffective early rushing attack does to Nix.

The Broncos have repeatedly been forced to play from behind this season, and Payton connected better rushing production directly to reducing the burden on his quarterback.

Denver already showed in 2025 what its offense can look like with Dobbins operating efficiently. He rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before a foot injury ended his season, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt.

Three games into 2026, Denver isn’t getting that version yet.

Payton’s comments suggest the Broncos aren’t ready to abandon Dobbins to find it.

But the running game itself?

That clearly has to change.