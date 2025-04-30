Broncos Legend John Elway at Center of Tragic Golf Cart Accident

A new report from TMZ Sports has put former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway at the center of a tragic accident over the weekend — one that ended with his former agent on life support.

TMZ confirmed Elway was driving a golf cart when 61-year-old Jeff Sperbeck fell off and struck his head on Saturday, April 27, in La Quinta, California.

From TMZ: “NFL legend John Elway was right in the middle of the golf cart accident that left his longtime friend on life support, and he might have been driving … TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement and other sources tell us Elway was on the golf cart Saturday evening in La Quinta, California when Jeff Sperbeck — John’s business partner and former agent — fell off the back of the moving vehicle, rolled and hit his head on asphalt — suffering a traumatic injury … We’re told he has been on life support as doctors prepare to harvest his organs for donation.”

News Channel 3 reporter Jesus Reyes got more information on the accident from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Channel 3 that they were made aware of the accident on Monday and have launched an investigation,” Reyes wrote on April 29.

Elway Most Legendary Player in Broncos History

It’s been almost 30 years since Elway last played an NFL game yet he remains, by and far, the most famous and well known player in franchise history.

Elway was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts after an All-American career at Stanford and famously forced a trade to the Broncos after threatening to leave football and play right field for the New York Yankees, who had selected Elway in the second round of the 1981 MLB draft.

He played 16 seasons for Denver and led the franchise to 5 Super Bowl appearances, winning consecutive Super Bowls following the 1997 and 1998 seasons before his retirement.

At the end of his career, Elway was the NFL’s career leader in victories for a starting quarterback and second in career passing yards. He was also named NFL Most Valuable Player in 1987.

Elway was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He returned to the Broncos for 10 seasons as general manager from 2011 to 2020 and helped the team win a third Super Bowl in 2015.

The Broncos made the postseason in 2024 for the first time since winning their last Super Bowl.

Sperbeck, Elway Longtime Business Partners

According to TMZ, Sperbeck became Elway’s agent in 1990. The 2 men were with their wives at the time of the accident and had been attending the Stagecoach Music Festival before the accident occurred.

Sperbeck and Elway stayed friends and business partners following his retirement from the NFL and started 7Cellars winery together in 2013.

According to TalkSport.com, Elway had a reported net worth of approximately $145 million in 2024. In 1997, Elway reportedly sold the stake in 5 John Elway Autos franchises in the Denver area to AutoNation for $82.5 million.

Sperbeck spent over 30 years an NFL agent and along with Elway represented NFL legends like San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott, former 49ers running back Roger Craig and former NFL quarterbacks Trent Dilfer and Damon Huard.