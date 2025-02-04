Trade Proposal Sends Broncos’ $55 Million DE to AFC South

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL in 2024 by going from a team predicted to finish 7 games under .500 to the playoffs — the first time in the postseason since the 2015 season.

While rookie quarterback Bo Nix ended up grabbing most of the headlines, the true start for the Broncos was a stifling defense that ended the season ranked No. 7 in the NFL.

It’s also a defense where a lot of the Broncos’ largest contracts are located and there’s a dearth of talent at several positions. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has defensive end John Franklin-Myers listed as the Broncos’ top trade asset headed into the offseason, with signs pointed to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a destination.

“John Franklin-Myers was a key component of a strong Denver defensive line,” Ballentine wrote on February 3. “However, his seven sacks were a career-high, and the Broncos could be rolling the dice with an extension after just one season of success in their system. If they aren’t comfortable with a longer-term investment, then a trade could be possible … if Tavon Walker can take another step and Josh Hines-Allen continues to be good then adding someone like John Franklin-Myers could round out the group.”

Franklin-Myers only has 1 season left on the 4-year, $55 million contract extension he signed with the New York Jets in 2021 — a deal the Broncos restructured into a 2-year, $15 million extension in April 2024.

Going From FCS Star to NFL Riches

Franklin-Myers starred at FCS Stephen F. Austin before the Los Angeles Rams drafted him in the fourth round (No. 135 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft.

Franklin-Myers played in all 16 games a a rookie for the Rams and had a strip sack and fumble on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LIII but was cut before the 2019 season.

The Jets picked Franklin-Myers up off waivers but he didn’t play in 2019 before returning in 2020 with 3.0 sacks, 5 TFL and 11 QB hits in 15 games. He had a breakout season in 2021 where he started 16 games and had 6.0 sacks, 35 tackles, 6 TFL, 14 QB hits, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

That led to a massive payday for Franklin-Myers when he signed that $55 million contract extension, but was traded to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth round pick in April 2024.

In 98 career games, Franklin-Myers has 175 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 29 TFL and 79 QB hits.

Broncos Need Most of Help on Offensive Side

The Broncos need to add most of their help in the offseason on the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, there’s a big need at tight end. And guess what? The Jaguars have a really good tight end that the Broncos could possibly pull off a trade for in Evan Engram.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, Engram would be expensive. He’s due approximately $15 million in 2025 in the final season of a 3-year, $41.35 million contract extension, but the Broncos could possibly manufacture a trade that sends the Jaguars a draft pick in the later rounds plus Franklin-Myers in exchange for Engram.

Engram might be worth it. He only played 9 games in 2024 due to injuries but still had 47 receptions for 365 yards and 1 touchdown but played 17 games in 2023 with a whopping 114 receptions for 963 yards and 4 touchdowns.