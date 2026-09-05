Broncos’ 37-TD Draft Pick Called NFL’s Top ‘Under the Radar’ Rookie

The Denver Broncos might have what amounts to a 3-headed monster in the backfield this season with J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman — although it might be the rookie who combines what the 1st 2 running backs do best rolled up into 1 package.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Coleman, a 2026 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall), as the NFL’s top “Under the Radar” rookie in 2026.

“The Broncos landed Coleman in the fourth round, and the rookie has flashed this preseason,” Bowen wrote on September 5. “He has the foot quickness and vision to thrive in Denver’s rushing attack, but he also adds to the pass game with his receiving skills and blocking ability. Coleman is the third option for Denver in a committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.”

Jonah Coleman Lit Up Stat Sheet for Huskies

Coleman filled up the stat sheet playing for the University of Washington.

“Broncos’ new RB Jonah Coleman can do it all,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Last two years at Washington, he racked up 1,811 rushing yards and 531 receiving yards.”

Coleman, 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, drew pre-draft comparisons to former NFL star running back Maurice Jones-Drew — a 5-foot-7, 210-pound NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.

“Jonah Coleman was being compared to Maurice Jones-Drew during the pre-draft process,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Legit bowling ball; very tough to bring down.”

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Coleman would be a 4th round pick.

“Team captain and productive three-down back,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. However, he lacks speed as an outside runner and has average burst between the tackles. He’s more of a tackle-slipper than a tackle-breaker, so it’s imperative that Coleman plays at a brisker pace to stay ahead of closing defenders. He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup.”

Coleman started his college career with 2 seasons at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final 2 seasons — he scored 37 total touchdowns across 4 seasons.

Broncos Urged to Draft Running Back in 2026

Even with a potent duo like Dobbins and Harvey, the Broncos were still being tabbed as a team to draft a running back in 2026.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter predicted the Broncos would draft a running back in the 2nd round with Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price.

Harvey, a 2025 2nd-round pick, served as the backup to starter J.K. Dobbins before Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10 and Harvey was forced into the starting role.

In 17 games and 7 starts, Harvey finished with 896 yards of total offense and a whopping 12 total touchdowns — he’s also already 25 years old.