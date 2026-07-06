Broncos’ Nonstarter Compared to Pair of NFL All-Pros

The Denver Broncos ended up with more questions than answers at edge rusher headed into 2026 — a stunning development considering this is the team that’s led the NFL in sacks each of the last 2 seasons.

The questions arise from uncertainty surrounding 1 player — star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper — whose availability is in question after 2 arrests in 1 week this offseason.

The answer might already be on the roster.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz singled out 3rd-year edge rusher Jonah Elliss as the top nonstarter to watch this season, although not just because Cooper might be suspended.

“(Elliss) dropped from five sacks as a rookie to 2.5 sacks last season, but he is still an important part of the Broncos’ pass-rush rotation,” Schatz wrote. “His pass-rush win rate of 14.3% last season was roughly equivalent to Aidan Hutchinson’s or Danielle Hunter’s and would have ranked 17th if he had enough pass-rush snaps to qualify.”

Whether Elliss ends up actually playing edge rusher is another question entirely.

Jonah Ellis Might Be Needed at 2 Positions

Where Elliss is listed on the depth chart is really insignificant at this point — he’s behind Cooper at 1 of the edge rusher spots, but that’s not what to focus on because he could be equally as valuable to the Broncos at both inside linebacker and edge rusher.

In March, at the NFL owners’ meetings, Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters Elliss would see snaps at inside linebacker, but that was before Cooper’s arrests.

“(Broncos head coach) Sean Payton said Jonah Elliss is going to take some snaps at ILB,” The Denver Post’s Luca Evans wrote on X.

Just 1 glimpse at the depth chart

Jonah Elliss Could Have Breakout Role at Inside LB

Elliss, a 2024 3rd round pick (No. 76 overall), made the NFL All-Rookie Team with 38 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 7 TFL, 6 QB hits, and 2 pass deflections. He broke his scapula in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round, missed 4 games in 2025, and saw his numbers dip to 2.5 sacks.

Elliss, the son of 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss, is 1 of 4 siblings who have played or are currently playing in the NFL, with older brothers Christian Elliss and Kaden Elliss both inside linebackers.

“Very, very, very curious about this move of Jonah Elliss to ILB,” Broncos reporter Cameron Parker wrote on X. “No doubt he has ILB in his family with Christian and Kaden. Wonder if they would use him some blitz downhill packages that they wanted Drew Sanders to have. Elliss definitely has an athletic profile.”

“Jonah Elliss playing snaps at ILB has to be great news for Que Robinson,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Broncos are extremely high on Que, so much so that George Paton said after the season that Que might have the highest ceiling of any player in his Broncos draft class. Having Jonah play some at ILB opens up reps for Que outside.”

Elliss Pitched for ‘Change of Scenery’ in Offseason

Seemingly buried behind the depth chart behind Bonitto and Cooper, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz put Elliss at the top of his list of Broncos who could use a “Change of Scenery” in 2026 — something the Broncos must be thankful they didn’t even entertain.

“This is not an issue of a player who has not properly developed,” Schatz wrote. “Instead, Elliss is a talented young pass rusher who doesn’t have a path to start behind veterans Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Last season, Elliss had a 14.1% pass rush win rate and a 12.2% pressure rate. Both numbers were above average for edge rushers, but he played only 38% of snaps in the games for which he was active. It would be intriguing to see Elliss get a chance to start elsewhere in the league. Perhaps alongside his brother Christian with New England if K’Lavon Chaisson leaves in free agency?”