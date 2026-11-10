Broncos Trade For Jonathan Taylor Now ‘Unlikely’ Ahead of Deadline

The Denver Broncos have long been linked with a move for Jonathan Taylor along with a half dozen other NFL franchises.

The compensation tempo was set when the New York Giants reportedly offered a 2nd and 5th rounder for the All-Pro back before promptly withdrawing the offer.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz subsequently reported on Monday afternoon that, according to two league executive, were the Giants or another franchise to offer similar compensation, the Colts would “strongly consider” accepting the deal for their offensive talisman.

However, it appears that the Broncos appear to not be likely to be the ones to make said deal, as Broncos insider Benjamin Albright wrote on social media on Nov. 9 that at this juncture it seems “unlikely” that Denver will make a deal for a running back ahead of the deadline.

Broncos Have Been Looking at Other Positions More than RB

In fact, Albright notes that the team have been making more calls about acquiring a tight end or safety than they have a running back.

“Broncos have made more inquiries about TEs and Safeties than they did the RBs.” Albright reported on Monday evening. “Wouldn’t say they’re “done” but movement looks unlikely as of this evening.”

Taylor has been linked to the Broncos ever since it became apparent that the Colts were open to moving the 27-year old.

Broncos Deep But Not Strong at Running Back

Whilst Denver ostensibly has options at the position; Taylor would be a clear upgrade on all three.

J.K. Dobbins is injury prone and has appeared to have regressed this season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. R.J. Harvey has shown ability in fits and spurts, but does not really look like the team’s running back of the future. He is also currently on injured reserve.

Third round rookie Jonah Coleman presents the team’s best option for the future at the position at present moment, but there are legitimate questions as to whether he can be a Super Bowl contending lead back in the years to come.

Albright’s report is not quite a nail in the coffin for a Taylor trade, but it does not feel too far from it.