Jonathon Cooper Addresses Media for First Time Since June Arrests

The Denver Broncos got a boost to their defensive front with the return of outside linebacker/edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, who returned to the team serving six games on the Commissioner’s Exempt List away from the team, in what may turn into a suspension once the league gives their final ruling on the pending personal conduct violation investigation.

Cooper was involved in two domestic incidents back in June with his then-girlfriend, and was subsequently arrested on five charges, including a felony charge of second-degree strangulation.

Jonathon Cooper ‘Put a Lot of Work in’ During Offseason

Now set to return in Week 7 at the Arizona Cardinals, the Cooper spoke to the media for the first time since his arrest now that he is back training with the team.

“[I am] thankful for my teammates and this organization…I put a lot of work in this offseason on myself and for my family and for this team. Just really excited to be back and really excited to get to work.” Cooper said on Wednesday afternoon, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Some might take issue with the comments concerning him putting in a lot of work for “myself and for my family”, given the multiple domestic violence charges currently being levied at the sixth-year pro, who is currently playing on a four-year, $60 million extension signed back in November 2024.

Cooper did also specify that he he holds himself accountable for the ensuing situation.

“Nobody’s perfect, but there’s no excuses. And I do hold myself accountable and things are going to sort themselves out, I promise that.” Cooper stated.

Will Jonathon Cooper Be Able to Play Out the 2026 Season?

After attending a hearing last week, Cooper’s trial was moved to early March; just a couple of weeks after the Super Bowl on Valentine’s Day.

In that way, Cooper’s situation differs from Green Bay Packers running back, Josh Jacobs‘, given that Jacobs’ legal situation has concluded, having already pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property back in September.

Barring any further disciplinary action from the league over the course of the next few months, Cooper should not be prevented from playing in any of Denver’s forthcoming games up until and including Super Bowl LXI.