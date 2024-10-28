Broncos Predicted to Lose Elite Edge Rusher in Free Agency

If things hold up for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, he’s headed for the kind of payday seventh round draft picks hardly ever see.

Cooper is already being projected as a hot free-agent commodity following the 2024 season, with Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicting Cooper will land with the NFC South’s Atlanta Falcons in 2025.

“Cooper may not be the most recognizable name on the open market this spring, but he’s been a very productive pass-rusher over the last two seasons,” Holder wrote. “According to Pro Football Focus, he generated 55 pressures on 421 pass-rush snaps in 2023 and is on pace to surpass that figure in 2024 with 29 on 194, heading into the weekend.”

Cooper is having a breakout season at the exact right time in his career. Through 8 games and the Broncos off to a surprising 5-3 start, he has 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits and 1 fumble recovery.

Cooper has arguably been the Broncos’ second-best defensive player this year behind NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension in September 2024.

Cooper Projected to Land $56 Million Contract

Sports Illustrated’s Bob Morris used the 3-year, $51 million contract Bryce Huff signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in March 2024 as the template for Cooper’s potential deal.

“If Cooper continues to play at his current level, a three-year, $56M deal with $35M guaranteed would be reasonable,” Morris wrote. “If the Broncos get a deal done during the season, they could consider an option bonus for 2025 to lower his cap number that year, but it’s not absolutely necessary.”

Cooper’s Longtime Teammate Benched After Injury

The Broncos got both outside linebacker Baron Browning and Cooper out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL draft, taking Browning in the third round (No. 105 overall) and Cooper in the seventh round (No. 239 overall).

Of those 2 players, it’s been Cooper who has continued to deliver. That includes career highs of 72 tackles, 55 QB pressures and a team-leading 8.5 sacks in 2023, when he started all 17 games.

Browning, on the other hand, seems to be coming to the end of his time with the Broncos after he started the season as a starter but after a foot injury landed him on injured reserve lost his starting spot to Nik Bonitto.

“A converted off-the-ball LB who had 4.5 sacks last year, Browning’s playing time has dwindled in Denver and he’s in a contract year,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote on October 26. “He could be available. Denver has depth at the position.”

Through 3-plus seasons, Cooper has 18.5 sacks and Browning has 9.5 sacks.

“However, the Broncos might not be able to keep Browning and Cooper, which could be another reason they took edge rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round of April’s draft,” wrote the Denver Post’s Ryan McFadden. “If Denver happens to face that dilemma, Cooper may have the edge due to his ability to stay on the field. Browning played in his third game of the season on Thursday against New Orleans. He missed the previous four games while on injured reserve with a foot injury and missed seven games during the 2023 season.”