Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Gets Initial Verdict on NFL Punishment

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news on star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper on Sunday after the NFL announced he would start the season on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Cooper was arrested twice in 1 week this summer — the 1st time in a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend, and the 2nd time for violating a protection order from the 1st arrest.

“Sources: NFL is placing Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper on the commissioner exempt list,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Cooper was involved in a pair of domestic incidents over the summer, was arrested twice, and faces five charges, including second-degree felony assault.”

“The NFL is placing Broncos OLB Jonathan Cooper on the commissioner’s exempt list,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Cooper, who is facing a felony assault charge and other charges, will be paid while on the list but won’t be allowed to practice or play.”

While Cooper played in the preseason, it was mostly ceremonial, according to DNVR’s Zac Stevens.

“A reason why Jonathon Cooper played in the final preseason game was because the Broncos expected him to miss time. so that was a way to get him a few more reps before being out,” Stevens wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “He is unable to practice or play while on the commissioner’s exempt list.”

Over the last 2 seasons, Cooper has been 1 of the key pieces to the NFL’s elite pass rush unit and is playing on a 4-year, $60 million contract extension he signed in November 2024.

“My understanding is the Broncos held out hope that Jonathan Cooper wouldn’t be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but stayed prepared in a variety of ways because of the seriousness of the charges,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Now, Denver and Cooper will wait to see how long he’s on the list as his legal matter is still unresolved without an official timeline as of today. Cooper does not count toward the 53 man roster, will get paid (but will lose in game roster bonus), can be in the facility to workout and attend meetings, but cannot practice or play in games.”

Jonathon Cooper Might Not Play for Broncos in 2026

History tells us that landing on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list more often than not can be interpreted as the springboard to a paid suspension — the length of which might vary.

From ESPN in 2024: “The NFL’s player personnel manual defines the commissioner’s exempt list as ‘a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances,’ according to NFL.com. The list is designed to serve as a placeholder and give NFL teams some roster flexibility. The designation prevents a player from counting against a team’s active roster limit of 53 players.”

In 2024, then-New England Patriots safety Jabril Peppers missed 7 games on the exempt list before being reinstated.

In 2014, Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy played the 1st game of the season, was placed on the exempt list, and didn’t play again that season. Also in 2014, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson played 1 game before landing on the exempt list and missed the rest of the season.

In 2019, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was placed on the exempt list before being suspended for 1 year just 1 month later.

Cooper has something in common with all of those players — all were involved in incidents of violence — Hardy and Hunt for violence against women and Peterson for violence against 1 of his own children.

Broncos Might Consider Edge Rusher Trade

The Broncos face a tough decision when it comes to what to do in order to replace Cooper, who is among the NFL’s elite players at his position.

The clearest path to filling the spot might be via a trade — and not going with unproven talent behind Cooper on the roster in 2nd-year edge rusher Que Robinson or veteran Dondrea Tillman opposite NFL All-Pro edge rusher Nik Bonitto on the other side.