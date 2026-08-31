Broncos Star Jonathon Cooper Enters Plea to Felony Assault Charge

One day after the NFL handed out its 1st round of punishment to Denver Broncos star Jonathon Cooper, the $60 million edge rusher pled not guilty to all charges surrounding multiple arrests this summer, including a felony assault charge.

“Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper pled not guilty to all charges,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Trial set for Nov 10, 12 and 13.”

Sunday, the NFL announced Cooper would start the season on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Cooper was arrested twice in 1 week this summer — the 1st time in a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend, and the 2nd time for violating a protection order from the 1st arrest.

“Sources: NFL is placing Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper on the commissioner-exempt list,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Cooper was involved in a pair of domestic incidents over the summer, was arrested twice, and faces five charges, including second-degree felony assault.”

“Jonathon Cooper pled not guilty to all of his charges in court today,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Monday. “His trial is set to start Nov. 10, during the Broncos’ Bye Week. If it goes all the way to trial, then Cooper could stay on the commissioner’s exempt list for a while.”

Commissioner’s Exempt List is Bad News for Cooper

Cooper played and practiced with the Broncos in the preseason – 2 things he cannot do while on the commissioner’s exempt list.

“The NFL is placing Broncos OLB Jonathan Cooper on the commissioner’s exempt list,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Cooper, who is facing a felony assault charge and other charges, will be paid while on the list but won’t be allowed to practice or play.”

While Cooper played in the preseason, it was mostly ceremonial, according to DNVR’s Zac Stevens.

“A reason why Jonathon Cooper played in the final preseason game was because the Broncos expected him to miss time. so that was a way to get him a few more reps before being out,” Stevens wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “He is unable to practice or play while on the commissioner’s exempt list.”

Calls for NFL to Suspend Jonathon Cooper

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes the NFL should suspend Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper following 2 offseason arrests instead of waiting for the cases to be adjudicated.

Losing Cooper for any amount of time would have a massive impact on 1 of the NFL’s best defenses. He was 2nd on the Broncos with 8.0 sacks in 2025 and has 16.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons.

“I feel like it’s kind of flying under the radar a little bit,” Kimes said on her podcast on July 22. “When people are like ‘the Broncos defense is good’ … like the pass rush … their second-best edge rusher is potentially facing a suspension. So I think it’s worth a discussion and I do think this (defense) will be good even if Cooper misses any amount of time. As he should, frankly, if you go look (the arrests) up.”