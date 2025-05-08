Broncos’ Potential Star Player Emerges

Star in the making

The Denver Broncos draft class has the potential to be a special group, with great potential from the top to the bottom. Sai’vion Jones has the chance to be the best of the bunch. Jones, drafted in the third round, has the size at 6’5″ and athleticism to have a major impact on the defense. The Broncos liked Jones so much that they traded up to select him in the draft.

In an ESPN article on April 26 by Jeff Legwold describes Jones as a power player:

At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Jones projects as a defensive end in the Broncos’ 4-3 scheme, with the potential to drop inside as a rusher in the nickel. He will fit into a rotation as a power player even though the Broncos re-signed unrestricted free agent D.J. Jones early in the offseason. It is another move for the Broncos to bolster a defense in what figures to be a rugged division race in the AFC West. Denver spent a bulk of its free agency money on defense, including the additions of safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw to go with the selection of Barron on Thursday night.

Jones has the potential to out play his draft spot

Jones may be the steal of the draft because of the potential he brings and the opportunity he will have with the Broncos.

“Jones may be the player with the best chance to outplay his draft slot dramatically,” Nick Kosmider wrote. “The 6-foot-5, 283-pound prospect had a breakthrough year in 2024, tallying 43 pressures, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles. Though Jones played four seasons at LSU, he enters the NFL at just 21 and is still ascending as a pass rusher.”

General Manager George Paton loves Jones Motor as it was one of the things that stood out on tape during the draft process.

“Jones’ blend of size, skill, and SEC experience should help him make an impact along Denver’s defensive front sooner rather than later,” Kosmider wrote.

Jones college days

Jones should see the field early because of the things he was able to do at LSU. Jones appeared in 51 games while starting 29. He was very efficient and effective with his playing time as he recorded 99 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. Legwold feels like the Broncos can find opportunities to get him on the field during third-down packages.

At the moment, he is more proficient and consistent as a pass rusher, with an explosive first step and his ability to stress blockers at the snap. He has relentless effort that’ll work in third down or long-yardage downs. He could expand his portfolio if he shows his ability to consistently get off blocks and have reliable gap control in the run game. There is room in the rotation for him for spot duty.

Jones could be the key addition to the defense line to build on last season’s success. It should be a solid season for Jones in his first season as he continues to prepare for the year.