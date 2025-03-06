Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Projected to Offer $73 Million Contract to Super Bowl Champion

Milton Williams
Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Green Bay Packers.

The Denver Broncos could need to replace defensive tackle D.J. Jones, a run-stuffer who played his smallest snap share since 2018 and is a free agent. Jones’ potential exit from the Broncos could open the door for Philadelphia Eagles DT Milton Williams.

ESPN conducted an exercise with beat writers operating as general managers for their teams.

Broncos beat writer Jeff Legwold projected a three-year, $73 million contract offer with $40 million guaranteed from Denver to Williams.

“With two sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, Williams — who turns 26 in April — made quite a closing argument for his impending free agency. He is one of the best interior disrupters available,” Legwold wrote on March 5. “And with Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones poised for free agency, Williams would fit well in Vance Joseph’s attacking defense in Denver. This deal would allow him to hit the market again before he’s 30.”

Williams recorded a career-high 5.0 sacks during the regular season. He also had 3.0 sacks in the playoffs en route to a championship. The Eagles drafted Williams with the No. 73 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

His snap share also hit a career-high this past season.

The Minnesota Vikings won the Williams sweepstakes in ESPN’s exercise with a four-year, $96 million offer that included $75 million in guaranteed money.

Milton Williams Projected to Sign $53M Contract

Milton Williams, Denver Broncos

GettyMilton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.

Williams is a different kind of player than Jones, who is more of a space-eater. The former profiles as a cleaner replacement for potential cut (and trade) candidate John Franklin-Myers, who is coming off a strong season and is seeking an extension.

Williams was on a four-year, $5.1 million contract and has $6.8 million in career earnings.

Spotrac projects Williams to sign a three-year deal worth $53.3 million in free agency. His deal would rank ninth among defensive ends and 117th overall.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $40.8 million in space. The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Williams as DT1. He was the No. 4 overall projected free agent.

“Williams has never topped five sacks or 10 QB hits in a season, but he might be the biggest beneficiary of this thin free-agency class,” DeChant, Rodrigue, and Tafur wrote in February. “He’s at his best rushing the passer, showing a rare combination of power and quickness for a 290-pounder.

“He must finish with more sacks, but his 14.2 percent pressure rate ranked third among interior D-linemen (minimum 100 pass-rush snaps). He can anchor more consistently in the run game, but he’s disruptive as a penetrator and flashes the ability to handle double teams,” DeChant, Rodrigue, and Tafur wrote. “The trickiest part of Williams’ projection: He’s never played more than 50 percent of the snaps in a season while rotating as part of a deep D-line in Philadelphia.”

Milton Williams Compared to Former Broncos DL

Malik Jackson, Denver Broncos

GettyFormer Denver Broncos DL Malik Jackson #97 celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50.

Williams drew a comparison to former Bronco Malik Jackson, who also hit free agency following a title run.

“Jackson was a lesser-known, productive defensive tackle on a loaded defense who shined while winning the Super Bowl,” DeChant, Rodrigue, and Tafur wrote. “He landed a six-year deal worth $14.3 million annually with the Jaguars, which would equate to $25 million on the 2025 cap. Don’t be surprised if Williams hits that mark, and his floor might be around $20 million.”

Jackson’s is also a cautionary tale. The retired lineman logged a Pro Bowl season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He arrived to the Eagles in 2019 acknowledging that his Jaguars stint was a letdown.

However, he failed to record more than 3.5 sacks in a season the rest of his career after that.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

