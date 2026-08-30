Broncos Shockingly Cut Ties With Three 2026 Draft Picks

The Denver Broncos‘ seven-man haul from the 2026 NFL Draft has quickly become a four-man haul.

According to Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis, the team cut ties with three draft picks, including most notably fifth-round selection Justin Joly. They also cut ties with seventh-round picks in linebacker Red Murdock and safety Miles Scott.

Regarding Joly, Klis said, “A surprise: Per multiple sources, #Broncos have waived 5th-round rookie TE Justin Joly. He did struggle adjusting to NFL in training camp and clearly he could use a redshirt year. But his talent was obvious on 88-yard catch-and-run TD Friday vs. Vikings. See if he clears waivers.”

Klis also said the team plans to sign all three players to their practice squad. However, with how well both Joly and Murdock played this preseason (or at least in the preseason finale in the former’s case), that might be a big “if”.

Joly’s Release Is By Far The Most Shocking

While cutting seventh-round selections is far from rare, it is a bit more surprising to see teams cut ties with their fifth-round selection before he ever takes a meaningful snap. That’s the position the Broncos found themselves in with Joly, though.

Yes, Joly was having a quiet preseason before his 105-yard explosion against Minnesota on Friday night. That doesn’t change the fact that he had a 105-yard explosion against Minnesota on Friday night. That performance put him squarely on other teams’ radar, and probably significantly hurt their chances of landing him on the practice squad once the dust settles.

It also doesn’t change the fact that the Broncos gave up two picks to move up to select him in the 2026 NFL Draft. Joly is a physical specimen who many thought could eventually develop into a weapon for Sean Payton’s offense.

BroncosOnSI’s Zack Kelberman thought Denver identified a potential diamond in the rough with Joly in the 2026 NFL Draft. Excitement levels surrounding the rookie were high heading into OTAs.

“The Broncos’ draft strategy under general manager George Paton continues to emphasize value and scheme fit over splash. Selecting Joly after trading up fits that mold: a high-floor developmental piece who could become a fan favorite and key contributor over time.” Kelberman wrote.

With that said, he’s also raw, which was the reason he was still available as late as he was despite possessing the physical gifts he does. The 22-year-old was always going to need some seasoning. The Broncos might not be the ones to reap the benefit of that development now, though.

It’s not often wise to question head coach Sean Payton’s decision-making. He’s an elite offensive mastermind and one of the league’s premier play-callers. However, with the league transitioning to more 12 and 13 personnel usage (a fact that will make it especially difficult to get him back), the decision to cut bait on Joly before he’s even taken a regular-season snap makes little sense.

Notably, with Joly being selected 152nd overall, he is the highest-drafted rookie to be waived by the Denver Broncos since Maurice Clarett was cut after being selected in the fourth-round in 2005 (per DenverSports 104.3’s Andrew Mason). Not great company to be in.

Mr. Irrelevant Also Gets Handed His Walking Papers

While it might not be surprising to see seventh-rounders get cut, many expected Red Murdock, whom the team selected with the final pick of the entire draft (affectionately known as Mr. Irrelevant), to stick around after a strong preseason performance.

The Broncos don’t have much depth at inside linebacker, and Murdock looked promising. The rookie led the team with 20 total tackles and held his own in virtually every aspect. Unlike many rookies with his draft pedigree, he looked far from irrelevant.

On the bright side, Murdock was passed over 256 times in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has a much better chance of landing back on the practice squad, where he could benefit from another year of development before attempting to make the cut again next season.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether more cuts could be coming with the 2026 NFL Draft class. The team also selected another tight end Dallen Bentley in the seventh round, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can stick around.