Broncos Add Wide Receiver With ‘Real Juice’ in Roster Shake-Up

The Denver Broncos made their final roster moves with Adam Prentice and Mitchell Fraboni as they are currently set up. However, the Broncos also added Kolbe Katsis to their game-day roster, which is good news for him, but creates questions for the group.

“#Broncos have promoted LS Mitch Fraboni to the 53-man roster, per the wire,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on September 26, anddding that they were also “Elevating FB Adam Prentice (third and final time) and undrafted WR Kolbe Katsis from the practice squad for Sunday night.

“Katsis has real juice in the return game.”

The Broncos followed with their official post on X, which came after they announced the moves on their flagship website.

Notably, the rules that now restrict Prentice from being elevated a third time also apply to Fraboni, who would need to be signed to the Broncos’ 53-man roster to be their long snapper in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fraboni is the Broncos’ only long snapper, so a move to the 53-man roster seems likely.

The Broncos have tight end Nate Adkins, who also serves as an H-back. Still, Prentice has been a staple for the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton for years.

Broncos Still Sorting Through Options After Adding Kolbe Katsis, 2 Other Players

While Prentice and Fraboni’s elevations were expected, Katsis’ addition drew attention for the potential implications for the Broncos’ “Sunday Night Football” clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

“There are still some moving pieces with Katsis’ elevation,” Gabriel said in a follow-up post on X on September 26. “Marvin Mims Jr. is questionable with the foot issue. #Broncos didn’t use him as a KR anyway in Week 1. He was the PR when he was in.

“So, first is if Mims can go. Then, if so, does he get any return work? PR only again?”

Mims missed the Broncos’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the very least, the move to bring up Katsis appears to be an ominous sign regarding Mims’ availability.