Broncos Fans Are Going To Love Kay Adams’ Bold Prediction For The 2026 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos were only one game away from the Super Bowl last season. Many believe they had a good chance to make it to the big game if Bo Nix hadn’t fractured his ankle in the Divisional Round matchup against the Bills.

Some are concerned that they might undergo a hangover after a 14-3 campaign. The oddsmakers certainly aren’t betting on the AFC’s number one seed to repeat their performance. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos not only have the third-best odds to win their division (+210), but they’re also tied with the 13th-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+2000).

NFL media personality Kay Adams doesn’t think the Broncos are destined to fall back to earth this season, though. In fact, she believes they will get over the hump and represent the AFC in Super Bowl LXI.

“The [Broncos have the] most complete roster already in the NFL, and then they bring in, which is somehow still being slept on, Jaylen Waddle,” Kay Adams said on Monday afternoon. “I cannot for the life of me understand why this team is getting the eighth-longest odds in the conference right now.”

Kay Adams Isn’t Alone, Either

Adams isn’t the only one putting their chips in on the Broncos ahead of the 2026 NFL season. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky also believes they are being criminally underrated.

“This was the number one seed in the AFC last year, and their highest-paid player was Russell Wilson. That salary is off their books. Their quarterback costs $5 million this year. This roster is absolutely loaded. They are the best team that, for some reason, we are constantly overlooking,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s Get Up last month.

He also predicted that they would reclaim their crown as the AFC’s top seed this season.

Can The Denver Broncos Thrive Despite Heightened Expectations?

It’s easy to exceed expectations when a team is coming off a bad season. It’s much more difficult to stack 12+ win campaigns. The Broncos won 14 games last year, and they will be the team every other coaching staff circles on their schedule going into 2026. They’ll be the statement game opportunity.

The Broncos certainly have enough talent to be a contender, but it takes much more to win the Super Bowl than talent alone. We’ve seen that with the Buffalo Bills every season since 2020. They haven’t been able to get over the hump in Western New York, and the Broncos will be attempting to buck that status after their remarkable 2025 campaign.

Can they still succeed despite going from the hunters to the hunted? That will decide whether Adams’ prediction will come to fruition.

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