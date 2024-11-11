Super Bowl Contender Urged to Poach Former Pro Bowl LB From Broncos

If you want a better understanding as to how good the Denver Broncos have been on defense this season and how well constructed their roster is on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kwon Alexander is a good place to start.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Buffalo Bills — a legitimate Super Bowl contender — should make a move to poach the former Pro Bowler from the Broncos off their practice squad headed into Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Think about that for a second. There’s a player the Broncos don’t even have on their active roster who might be able to help a Super Bowl contender.