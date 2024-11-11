Super Bowl Contender Urged to Poach Former Pro Bowl LB From Broncos

If you want a better understanding as to how good the Denver Broncos have been on defense this season and how well constructed their roster is on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kwon Alexander is a good place to start.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Buffalo Bills — a legitimate Super Bowl contender — should make a move to poach the former Pro Bowler from the Broncos off their practice squad headed into Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
Think about that for a second. There’s a player the Broncos don’t even have on their active roster who might be able to help a Super Bowl contender.
“The Bills depth at linebacker has been a concern all season,” Ballentine wrote. “Moving Baylon Spector to injured reserve with a calf injury didn’t do anything to quell those worries. The Bills have Dorian Williams, Terrel Bernard and Nicholas Morrow, but they are one more injury away from being in serious trouble in the middle of the defense … (the Broncos) have called (Alexander) up a few times this season. He’s played well when he’s had his number called but the Broncos are still at risk to lose him because they haven’t signed him to their active roster.”
In 3 games on the Broncos active roster in 2024, Alexander has 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
Former Pro Bowler in Journeyman Stage of Career
After being a dominant linebacker for the first part of his career, Alexander has spent the last few seasons as an effective journeyman for several different teams.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Alexander out of LSU in the fourth round (No. 124 overall) in the 2015 NFL draft and he made his lone Pro Bowl with them in 2017, when he had 70 tackles, 3 interceptions returned for 70 yards and 4 pass deflections in just 12 games.
Alexander turned his time with Tampa Bay into a massive payday with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2019, when he signed a 4-year, $54.1 million free agent contract with $25.5 million guaranteed. Since signing with the 49ers, Alexander has played for 5 teams in the last 6 seasons following stints with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Broncos.
Defense Has Led Way for Broncos in 2024
Sitting at 5-5 with 7 games left in the regular season, you can make an argument the Broncos have already exceeded expectations for 2024 — they’re only one win away from passing their projected preseason win total of 5.5 victories.
The reason for that success has been one of the NFL’s best defensive units and a group that should garner multiple Pro Bowl nods after the season. Currently, the Broncos are ranked fifth in the NFL in team defense through 10 games.
After losing back-to-back games to the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos kick off a stretch of what seems like 4 must-win games against the Atlanta Falcons (Week 11), Las Vegas Raiders (Week 12), Cleveland Browns (Week 13) and Indianapolis Colts (Week 15).
If the Broncos can sweep those 4 games and improve to 9-5, it would likely create a scenario where winning just 1 of their final 3 games would secure a spot in the AFC Wild Card Round for the Broncos and end a postseason drought dating back to the 20215 season.
Comments
Super Bowl Contender Urged to Poach Former Pro Bowl LB From Broncos