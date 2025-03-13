Broncos Urged to Add $27 Million 9-Time Pro Bowler as Second ‘Joker’ Option

You know what’s better than having one “Joker” option on offense for the Denver Broncos? Having 2 of them.

The Broncos made a big move on March 12 when they signed 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram and could keep the good vibes going by adding 9-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers on March 10.

Juszyczyk seems like a perfect fit for head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos’ offense and could be another version of what Taysom Hill was to the New Orleans Saints in their offense under Payton.

The Bronco would have to move fast to get Juszycyzk, who will be a hot commodity on the free agent market and already had a meeting scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 13, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Juszczyk and the 49ers nearly parted ways last offseason before Juszczyk agreed to a pay cut to stay with the team,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on March 10. “It seemed a similar agreement would be needed this offseason for Juszczyk to play a ninth season in San Francisco, though that did not materialize. Juszczyk was due to count $6,496,750 on the 2025 salary cap and has void years on the deal through 2028 that would cost an additional $1,674,00 against the cap in 2026 after his contract was set to expire. Juszczyk’s release means the Niners will save $2,926,000 against this year’s cap with an immediate dead money charge of $3,570,750.”

Juszczyk One of NFL’s Most Versatile Players

There was little Juszczyk wasn’t asked to do in the 49ers’ offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan, who played the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ohio native at tight end, running back and wide receiver over the last 8 seasons — that stretch included 2 Super Bowl appearances

Juszczyk was a 2-time All-Ivy League tight end at Harvard before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round (No. 130 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft — only the 10th player in Harvard history drafted into the NFL. In 4 seasons with the Ravens, he thrived in a pass-catching and blocking role and made the first of 9 consecutive Pro Bowls in 2016.

The 49ers signed Juszczyk, 33 years old, to a 4-year, $21 million free agent contract in 2017 and again to a 5-year, $27 million contract extension in 2021. Juszczyk ended the 2024 season with $42.4 million in career earnings.

‘Offensive Weapon’ Could Fill Multiple Roles for Broncos

Getting Juszczyk on the roster could address concerns at 2 of the Broncos’ weakest positions in 2024 — running back and tight end — and provide valuable veteran leadership in the locker room.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch described Juszczyk simply as an “offensive weapon” after signing him in 2017. Juszczyk isn’t necessarily past his prime, either. He’s made the NFL All-Pro team twice in his career — in 2023 and 2024. In 12 seasons, Juszczyk has just 67 carries for 267 yards and 6 touchdowns but has 281 receptions for 2,664 yards and 18 touchdowns.

If we’re trying to project what Juszczyk might cost the Broncos in free agency, a starting point might be a 1-year, $3.5 million contract with incentives that could increase the value by another $1 million.

Even for his age, Juszczyk has been incredibly durable. He’s only missed 2 games over the last 5 seasons and never played less than 12 games in a single season.