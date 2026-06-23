Broncos Urged to Sign 13-Sack ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Free Agent

There are a lot of calls for the Denver Broncos to reunite with edge rusher Von Miller in 2026 — to bring 1 of the greatest defensive players in franchise history back home.

The voices in the room who want Miller back probably got even louder over the last few weeks. Starting edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested twice in 7 days and now seems in peril of not even playing in 2026. That means the Broncos probably need to make a move, regardless, and the best option might not be the popular 1 — Baltimore Ravens free-agent edge rusher Kyle Van Noy.

Dreamy fan service wants a player like Miller or Joey Bosa — both free agents. That type of thinking does little to consider the financial realities of running a football team.

In Miller’s case, it could very well cost the Broncos $6 million to $8 million to bring him in on a 1-year contract. For Bosa, maybe it’s double that.

Regardless of whether Cooper plays or not, the Broncos are still going to be on the hook for the $12 million he’s owed in 2026 as part of the 4-year, $60 million contract extension he signed in November 2024.

Van Noy, who had 13.0 sacks in 2024, could probably land with the Broncos on a 1-year, $3 million contract.

Kyle Van Noy Tops List of Available Free Agents

Van Noy, a 2-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, topped a list of the best available free agents on June 1 from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

“Kyle Van Noy is a defensive Swiss Army Knife who’s aged well into his mid-30s,” Moton wrote. “In 2024, Van Noy earned his first Pro Bowl nod, recording 41 tackles (14 for loss), 12.5 sacks, and 25 pressures. He led the Baltimore Ravens pass rush and made his presence felt within the league’s No. 1 run defense while playing just 59 percent of the snaps that year. Last season, Van Noy saw a drop-off in playing time, only lining up for 50 percent of the defensive snaps. However, the 12-year veteran still made an impact on all three downs, logging 20 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, 17 pressures, four pass breakups and an interception. At 35, Van Noy can still fill holes across the front seven as a skilled, high football IQ chess piece.”

Broncos Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders

Van Noy, who has approximately $59 million in career earnings, might be waiting for a call from a legitimate Super Bowl contender to bring him back for his 13th NFL season. That would be the Broncos.

“I’m gonna get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That’s my energy, and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to do it with whichever team wants to come pick me up,” Van Noy said during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams in May. “You could say whatever you want. ‘No one wants a 35-year-old.’ I promise, you want this 35-year-old.”

Van Noy had 13.0 sacks in 2024 but battled injuries in 2025 and only had 2.0 sacks as he battled injuries. The 2025 numbers are also not representative of his true worth. In 2024, Van Noy got to play alongside NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

In 2025, Madubuike didn’t even play 2 full games before he suffered a season-ending neck injury — essentially leaving Van Noy on an island without another effective pass rusher on the roster.