Broncos Wideout Issues Cold Response to Team’s Contract Maneuver

The Denver Broncos made a not uncommon maneuver on Monday when they released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphries and then re-signed him on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers did something similar with one of their depth options at receiver, Bo Melton, prior to their Week 1 game last week. The reason for both moves was to ensure that, given both players have statuses as vested veterans, their contracts are not guaranteed for the rest of the season.

Humphrey in particular was evidently not thrilled about this specific development; the former 2019 undrafted free agent is already on a veteran’s minimum one-year, $1.487 million contract. Whilst the 28-year old did not critique the franchise’s actions overtly, he understandably did not seem exactly upbeat about the move.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey Speaks Out on Broncos Move

“WR Lil Jordan Humphrey on Broncos releasing him Monday and re-signing him Tuesday so contract wouldn’t be fully guaranteed for the season: “It is what it is.” Humphrey was in Kansas City and watched Monday night’s game after being released.” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on Thursday.

Tomasson further wrote that Humphrey replied, “Something like that”, when questioned as to whether he was given the news that he would be cut and re-signed in order to not guarantee his deal just before Monday’s 30-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former University of Texas product was initially bought into the league by current Broncos head coach Sean Payton back in 2019 as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, who kept the UDFA for three years on the team, with Humphrey playing 18 games over that period of time.

Humphrey Followed Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos

After an intermission year in New England, the Texas native followed Payton to Denver, where he spent 2023 and 2024 before signing a free agent deal with the New York Giants in 2025. Humphrey re-joined the Broncos mid-season in November ’25 and has remained on the team ever since.

Given that Humphrey is near the back end of the roster, it is not shocking that the Broncos would want to avoid guaranteeing his deal. But in doing so the team does also risk angering a player that has been with them for the best part of three and a half years in order to save what is comparatively very little money for both the owner and the salary cap.

Humphrey did not play a single snap in MNF’s loss against the Chiefs.