Second Generation NFL Linebacker Named Broncos ‘Most Exciting’ UDFA Prospect

The Denver Broncos are staring down the offseason with a gaping hole in the middle of their defense thanks to both of their projected starters at inside linebackers, Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton, recovering from significant injuries.

Greenlaw is dealing with a mysterious quad injury that might keep him out for all of the preseason. Singleton is coming off a torn ACL.

That means there’s room for players to come in and earn spots — albeit as backups who thrive on special teams.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski identified one of those players as former University of Utah linebacker and undrafted free agent Karene Reid, who he called the “most exciting” UDFA prospect on Denver’s roster.

Reid is the son of former NFL linebacker Spencer Reid, who played 3 seasons for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts in the late 1990s.

The Broncos signed Karene Reid to a 3-year, $2.98 million contract on May 9.