Denver Broncos 7th Round Pick Relying on Faith: ‘I Believe God Gave Me Certain Gifts’

The excitement surrounding Denver Broncos rookie tight end Caleb Lohner is picking up steam after an impressive mini-camp this weekend. Lohner is a former basketball player turned football player who only played one college football season.

He has the potential to be a star in the league. He has great athleticism and instincts as an athlete; the only thing he lacks is experience. In an article by Cory Rholden, head coach Sean Payton talked about his excitement about Lohner.

“There are two or three clips where I’m like, ‘Play it again. Play it again.’ Then, when you watch him, and you watch him move, and even in our first two days here. People bring up Jimmy. Now, Jimmy was a third-round pick. I get it, but there were some similarities in that. He only played a year, 80-something snaps. I think he had 18 catches. So yes, we have to coach and develop. In other words, if it was already present when you watch him, and you guys see him, and shake his hand and stand next to him, like, ‘Holy cow.’ There are traits there that excite me,” said Payton.

Lohner believes he can play on a high level

In spite of playing only one season of college football and a limited amount of snaps, Lohner believes he can make an impact on the Broncos’ offense.

“I just asked some people at the University of Utah if they believed I could be a high-level tight end,” Lohner said in a conference call with the Denver media. “So I took the time to watch some films and take a visit there after I had graduated from Baylor. And man, it’s one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Lohner believes having a basketball background will play more towards his advantage as a football player because there are some things that are similar when playing on the basketball court and the football field.

Some of them translate like jumping, high-pointing the ball,” Lohner said. “I believe God gave me certain gifts when it comes to my athleticism and size. I think a lot of those things do translate when it comes to making decisions on the field.

“I think those gifts can help me help the Broncos win. I’m just happy to be on the team. I can’t stop smiling over here, I’m going to be honest.”

The Broncos’ plans to use Lohner in the offense

The Broncos did sign free agent tight end Evan Ingram during the offseason. Using 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) gives the Broncos options. They can power run between the tackles, force linebackers into coverage mismatches, or create favorable alignments against nickel and dime defenses. When both tight ends are threats as receivers, defenses are left in a bind: stay in base and risk getting burned through the air, or go small and get bullied in the run game.

For Bo Nix, the two-tight end look opens the playbook. It offers extra protection in the pocket, simplifies reads with layered route concepts, and gives him trusted red zone targets who can win contested catches. The presence of two tight ends also aids in play-action selling run looks while sneaking one of the tight ends into soft zones behind the linebackers.