Broncos Get Major Bo Nix News Ahead of Preseason Opener

The Denver Broncos are set to open up their preseason schedule on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Unfortunately, fans will not get to see starting quarterback Bo Nix during that games.

Sean Payton and the coaching staff have decided to sit Nix for the preseason opener. Mike Klis of 9NEWS has reported that the Broncos won’t suit Nix up in either of the first two preseason games.

“Sean Payton said Bo Nix will not play Friday vs Atlanta. Smart move. Turf should not be where player coming off two ankle surgeries should make his first game test, especially in preseason,” Klis reported on X.

“If it was regular season opener, Nix plays. Looks like Stidham to start followed by Ehlinger. Nice No 2 QB battle.”

Despite the fact that Nix won’t be playing over the next two weeks at least, Denver has received some big news regarding its starting quarterback.

Broncos Receive Major Bo Nix Update Before Preseason Opener

Ahead of the preseason opener against the Falcons, the Broncos have received an update about how Nix has been looking during training camp action.

According to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Nix has been looking very good. Jeff Reynolds of Deadspin included that note while taking a look at five players who have turned heads during training camp across the NFL.

“Apropos of the preamble above, Joseph has spoken glowingly about Nix. Specifically, Joseph cited how ‘explosive’ Nix has looked and a mastery of the deep ball,” Reynolds wrote.

“If you connect the dots, that could also be big news for new deep threat Jaylen Waddle as the Broncos’ offense evolves. Nix is coming back from ankle surgery after being injured in the AFC divisional playoff round.”

Needless to say, that is great news for a Denver team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

Bo Nix Is Facing a Lot of Pressure This Season

It’s hard to believe that Nix is already entering his third NFL season. Along with that comes the start of contract discussions.

During his rookie season in 2024, Nix played in 17 games. He completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also running for 430 yards and four more scores.

Last season, the 26-year-old quarterback threw for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing 63.4 percent of his passes. He also chipped in with 356 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Each of the last two years, the Broncos have made the playoffs. Nix appears to have a firm grasp on a new contract and being the quarterback of the future for Denver.

That being said, he’s coming off of a serious injury. If Nix can put together another strong individual season and lead the Broncos to more playoff success, his future with the team will be nearly set in stone. Should he struggle in year three, he could force Denver to be more patient with a new contract.