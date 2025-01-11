Former Broncos QB Gets Honest About Sean Payton, Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows what he wants from his quarterback. The decisions to cut Russell Wilson and then draft Bo Nix despite trading for Zach Wilson before the draft with Jarrett Stidham on the roster underscore Payton’s conviction.

This was no whim, either.

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has remained close to the franchise and says Payton’s affinity for Nix has been evident from the start.

I could just tell Sean liked him from the get-go. I remember Sean talking about his private workouts and sort of their conversations. You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person, and I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more. I could handle it,’” Manning said on 104.3 The Fan in Denver on January 11.

“Definitely between a play-caller and a quarterback, you want to do a relationship. Between the head coach and the quarterback, you want the same. And, obviously, Sean’s both, so it’s been a good fit … that I think is going to continue to get better.”

That connection grew as the 2024 regular season went on, with Payton often commending Nix for his poise through adversity.

The next challenge for Nix, Payton, and the Broncos is a matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Broncos QB Bo Nix Has Tremendous Resources at Disposal

This season has been a surprise from a win standpoint and bodes well for the franchise going forward, especially given the football minds Nix has within a phone call.

“Bo Nix literally has an offseason to perfect Sean Payton’s playbook while simultaneously having direct access to Drew Brees and Peyton Manning’s numbers to pick their brains,” one fan noted on X on January 10.

Brees has kept tabs on Nix and the Broncos and has noted their progress throughout the year.

Manning spent four seasons quarterbacking the Broncos and there have been questions if he has more sway in the building than just being an unofficial ambassador for the team.

Play

Then there is Payton. The Broncos head man coached Brees for most of the latter’s career and won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints against Manning’s Indianapolis Colts. The head coach remains one of the game’s preeminent play-callers.

Broncos HC Sean Payton & GM George Paton Rave About Former QB Peyton Manning

Manning has undoubtedly been closer to the situation than Brees, and his impact drew rave reviews from Payton and Broncos general manager George Paton.

“Especially for a quarterback, someone like Peyton – his status, legend. He has his camp, and I think Bo went to the camp. But I mean, it’s huge to have someone like that here who’s close to the organization. I think it’s great for all of our players and everyone in the organization. He comes by all the time, and we have dinner,” Paton told reporters in April.

“It’s outstanding to pick his brain. Obviously, knows all the quarterbacks.”

In that same presser, Payton commended Manning’s prescience, noting the former QB is “always thinking.”

“It’s one of those unique traits that he has,” Payton said about Manning. “He sent me a text after Zach, and then after Bo, and he’s just – he’s always been three steps ahead. And, yeah, he’s a great resource.”