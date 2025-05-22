Former Broncos, Colts QB Peyton Manning Sends Message After Jim Irsay’s Death

Peyton Manning is an icon in Denver, bringing the Broncos their first Super Bowl berth and victory since John Elway was under center in 1998. Before that, Manning did many of the same things for the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him first overall in ‘98.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, who bought the team in 1997, died on Wednesday, a loss that reverberated throughout the NFL.

Manning was among those who expressed their sadness, sharing a post on Instagram.

“I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend,” Manning posted on May 21.

“We are devastated to announce our beloved owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” the Colts announced in a post on X on May 21. “Our deepest condolences go out to his daughters, Carley Irsay-Gorday, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.

“Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit.”

Manning’s former on-field nemesis, Tom Brady, posted “RIP” under the Broncos legend’s post.

Broncos Landed Peyton Manning After QB’s ‘Rift’ With Jim Irsay

Manning spent 14 years with the Colts organization and remains atop various career and single-season franchise records. He left in free agency for the Broncos in 2012 after missing the 2011 season with a neck injury.

Irsay was part of Manning’s Hall of Fame enshrinement. He also presented the QB with his ring at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021.

Play

In 2012, though, Irsay lashed out at Manning over comments the owner felt framed the organization negatively following a 2-14 season, calling the QB a “politician.” The Colts also drafted Manning’s replacement, former Stanford QB Andrew Luck, No. 1 overall.

The two figures reconciled, with Irsay holding a press conference to announce and explain the decision to release Manning.

Manning, an 11-time Pro Bowler, won the Indianapolis Colts’ first Super Bowl.

Peyton Manning’s Former HC Tony Dungy Reacts to Jim Irsay’s Death

One of Manning’s former head coaches with the Colts, Tony Dungy, and ex-teammate Pat McAfee also reacted to Irsay’s death, sharing his former quarterback’s grief.

“When I got the news last night that Jim Irsay had passed away in his sleep it was devastating to me. The Bible says in many places that tomorrow is not promised to us but I wasn’t ready for this,” Dungy posted on X on May 22.

“Jim was one of the kindest, most compassionate people I have ever known. He was awesome to me and my family. He was a blessing to his players and staff. But more than that he had a heart for people and for the city of Indianapolis. He loved people and did so many things for others—more things than you could imagine.”

McAfee, who played for the Colts from 2009 through 2016, shared a heartfelt message on X.

This is devastating.. Jim had friendships with a lot of his former players.. I was lucky to be one of them. Playing for a team that Mr Irsay ran was an honor. He was funny, brilliant, unique, and somehow still wildly relatable for a man who became the sole owner of an NFL team… https://t.co/9dOUFziJJe pic.twitter.com/sVOT49ne3D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 22, 2025

“I miss him already,” Dungy, the Colts’ head coach in that Super Bowl-winning season, said in the post. “He was a special man and I couldn’t have worked for a better owner.”

The Broncos joined Manning and the rest of the NFL in mourning Irsay’s death.