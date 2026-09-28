Sean Payton Hints at Return of Broncos All-Pro After Rams Win

The Denver Broncos found a spark in the return game without Marvin Mims Jr. on Sunday night. Sean Payton is hoping they will not have to wait much longer to get their All-Pro returner back.

Mims missed his second consecutive game with a foot injury as Denver rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 on September 27.

Afterward, Payton discussed rookie Kolbe Katsis making his NFL debut as Denver’s returner before slipping in an encouraging update on Mims.

“We had a young new returner out there tonight for the first time,” Payton said. “It’s always exciting to see guys get their first chance, and hopefully we can get Marvin back here soon.”

That does not amount to a guarantee that Mims will return in Week 4. But it is notable after the Broncos came close to getting him back against Los Angeles.

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Marvin Mims Nearly Returned Against Rams

Mims’ status improved considerably during the week leading into Denver’s matchup with the Rams.

The wide receiver returned to practice on September 23 after sitting out the Broncos’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a limited participant in all three practices before Denver listed him as questionable.

Mims ultimately joined the Broncos’ inactive list for the second straight game.

That progression makes Payton’s postgame comment particularly interesting.

Mims had gone from not practicing ahead of Jacksonville to participating throughout the ensuing practice week and reaching a game-time decision against Los Angeles. Payton’s hope of getting him back “soon” now puts Denver’s Week 4 trip to face the San Francisco 49ers squarely in focus.

Mims’ practice participation will offer the next concrete indication of whether that return is realistic.

Kolbe Katsis Gives Broncos Spark in Marvin Mims’ Absence

Denver at least got an encouraging performance from Mims’ replacement.

The Broncos elevated Katsis from the practice squad before the game, giving the undrafted Northern Arizona rookie his first regular-season opportunity. Denver had already gotten a look at his return ability during the preseason, when Katsis averaged 31.2 yards on six kickoff returns and 16.0 yards on three punt returns.

He delivered one of Denver’s important momentum-changing plays against Los Angeles.

Katsis broke off a 28-yard punt return during the third quarter as the Broncos began digging out of their 16-0 deficit. The team’s official website identified the return as one of the plays that helped change the tenor of the game.

“The punt return was a spark for us,” Payton said. “You could see and feel the juice on the sideline with the kick returns. I think it was a good first night.”

Mims returning would give Payton back one of the NFL’s most accomplished return specialists while also restoring another option to Denver’s receiving corps.

For now, the Broncos have something they did not necessarily have a week ago: an apparent path toward getting him back — and a rookie who showed he can keep the return game moving until then.