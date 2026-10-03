Broncos’ 2-Time NFL All-Pro Called NFL’s ‘Top Trade Asset’

An “odd man out” scenario looms for the Denver Broncos and their talented group of wide receivers before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

If you’re taking odds, it seems like 2-time NFL All-Pro return specialist Marvin Mims might be the one who gets the short end of the stick as the expendable one of the bunch.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Mims atop his list of the NFL’s leading trade assets before Week 4.

“The Broncos probably aren’t very interested in moving key contributors right now,” Knox wrote on October 3. “If they can get something in exchange for receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr., though, they’d have to consider it. Mims was an All-Pro returner in 2024, and he won’t even turn 25 until March. However, it’s still hard to envision him being a major piece of Denver’s long-term puzzle. He’s missed the last two games with a foot injury, and Denver has gotten by just fine with undrafted rookie Kolbe Katsis returning punts. And the Broncos don’t have a clear offensive role for Mims, who will be a free agent in the spring. Mims has just 1,202 career receiving yards, and the acquisition of Jaylen Waddle likely pushed him to the bottom of a depth chart that also features Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin.”

Broncos Didn’t Offer Contract Extension to Mims

The Broncos held off on offering Mims a contract extension and he’s now in the final season of the 4-year, $5.6 million rookie contract he signed after he was selected in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put Mims at the top of his list of contract extensions NFL teams would be “smart to avoid” in 2026.

“The Broncos should be cautious about making a lengthy commitment to Marvin Mims Jr.,” Kay wrote on Thursday. “Although the wideout quickly emerged as an impactful return man — earning his second Pro Bowl nod and making the All-Pro team in 2024 —the 2023 second-rounder has consistently underwhelmed as a receiver. Mims has had ample opportunity to seize a key role in the passing game, but he has yet to reel in more than 40 receptions in a single season. He peaked with 503 receiving yards in 2024 and regressed to tally a career-low 322 receiving yards this past year.” Emergence of Young WRs Bad News for Mims’ Future The 1st 3 games of the NFL season have revealed the Broncos have a talented stable of wide receivers — and the emergence of 2nd-year wide receiver Pat Bryant as a likely future WR1 or WR2 option if he continues to develop. That’s bad news for Mims, who entered the season as the 3rd starting wide receiver along stars Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton but likely won’t have that spot waiting for him whenever he returns from injury. “Pat Bryant is on the verge of being a superstar,” Denver Broncos 365 wrote on its official X account on September 27.

“Pat Bryant,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman wrote on his official X account on September 27. “Future star receiver.”