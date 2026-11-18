Matt Prater spent some of the best years of his NFL career kicking for the Denver Broncos. More than a decade later, the 42-year-old could be plotting his return to football with their biggest rival.

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted Prater for a workout on Tuesday, November 17, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Prater, a former Broncos Pro Bowler who has not played in an NFL game this season, is attempting to extend a professional career that began in 2007.

And the timing is particularly interesting for Denver fans.

Kansas City has been searching for answers to its kicking problems, with longtime starter Harrison Butker struggling and former All-Pro Justin Tucker already on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Now, Kansas City is evaluating another decorated veteran who once helped the Broncos reach the Super Bowl.

Matt Prater Could Return to NFL at 42 With Broncos’ Rival

Prater’s history in Denver makes the possibility of him joining Kansas City an intriguing development.

The veteran kicker played for the Broncos from 2007 through 2013, earning a Pro Bowl selection during his final full season with the franchise.

That 2013 campaign also produced one of the most memorable kicks in Broncos history.

During Denver’s December 8 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Prater connected on a 64-yard field goal, establishing what was then the NFL record for the longest successful field goal.

The Broncos celebrated the historic achievement, which came during the same season Peyton Manning led Denver to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Prater finished that regular season making 25 of his 26 field-goal attempts, a 96.2% success rate.

Denver ultimately released Prater in October 2014. He continued his career with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, earning another Pro Bowl selection with Detroit in 2016.

His most recent NFL regular season came with Buffalo in 2025, when he converted 18 of 20 field goals and 46 of 49 extra-point attempts across 15 games.

Prater also received a workout opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams in October 2026, according to Pro Football Talk, but he has yet to appear in a game this season.

Should he land a contract in Kansas City, Prater would have the opportunity to revive his career with the franchise currently standing between Denver and first place in the AFC West.

Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Struggles Open Door for Prater

Prater’s workout also highlights a developing problem for the Chiefs, one that the Broncos have already seen firsthand.

Kansas City has continued backing Butker despite his struggles throughout the 2026 season.

According to KCTV5, Butker has missed six of his eight field-goal attempts from beyond 50 yards this season.

Prater, meanwhile, has made more field goals from 50 yards or longer than any player in NFL history, making his powerful leg an especially interesting alternative.

The Chiefs previously signed former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad, but head coach Andy Reid continued supporting Butker as recently as November 11.

“We’re gonna keep pounding it. We’re gonna keep working it,” Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said, according to KCTV5. “He’s going to come through it. We’re confident that he will.”

But the decision to evaluate Prater suggests Kansas City is not finished examining its options.

For Broncos fans, the situation presents an unusual possibility: A kicker who once made NFL history wearing Denver orange and blue could soon be attempting important field goals for Kansas City.

There is no reported agreement between Prater and the Chiefs, and a workout does not guarantee a signing.

Still, at 42 years old and more than 12 years removed from his final season in Denver, Prater is getting another look from an NFL contender. And this time, it is a team Broncos fans would much rather see him miss against.